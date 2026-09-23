£43m Aston Villa summer signing could already be moved on as European clubs 'eyeing' January move

Alejandro Garnacho could already be heading towards the Aston Villa exit door after struggling for minutes since arriving from Chelsea.

The Argentine joined on a season-long loan that can become a permanent £43m transfer if certain targets are met.

However, Garnacho has played just 31 minutes so far, with several clubs in LaLiga reportedly monitoring his situation.

Could Alejandro Garnacho leave Aston Villa in January?

© Imago / NurPhoto

According to the Daily Mail, clubs in the Spanish top-flight are 'eyeing' Garnacho's situation closely, although there are currently no plans from Villa, Chelsea or the player to alter the terms of his loan just yet.

The 22-year-old has yet to start a game under Unai Emery, and has been an unused substitute in their last two matches, while he may not have even made the bench against Tottenham Hotspur had Alysson not been injured.

Garnacho was signed to operate on the left, but competition for places has quickly intensified.

George Hemmings, Emi Buendia and new signing Ibrahim Mbaye are all ahead of him at present, while John McGinn and Alysson can also contribute in attacking areas.

His links to Spain are unsurprising given Garnacho was born in Madrid and spent time in Atletico Madrid's academy before joining Manchester United aged 16.

Emery has urged the winger to remain patient, explaining that he is “a little bit behind” because of his pre-season circumstances and needs to continue working.

Alejandro Garnacho needs to leave the Premier League

© Imago / Mark Pain

Garnacho's lack of minutes is becoming difficult to ignore, and a move to Spain could ultimately be more beneficial for his career.

The intensity and physical demands of the Premier League do not appear to be matching his game at present, with Garnacho struggling to impose himself at Manchester United, Chelsea and now Villa.

A stint in LaLiga could provide a better environment for him to rebuild confidence and rediscover the form that made him such an exciting prospect at United.

Villa should therefore be wary of trying to meet the conditions that would turn this loan into a £43m permanent transfer.

If Garnacho cannot establish himself in Emery's plans, there is little reason to commit such a significant fee rather than allowing him to move elsewhere.