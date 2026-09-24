Man City transfer news: Juventus revive talks for Guardiola flop

An injury crisis has forced Juventus into action in the transfer market, even with the window closed.

Brazilian goalkeeper Neto was signed in a rush to become Guglielmo Vicario's direct backup, following Kamil Grabara's serious injury. The former Botafogo man was only able to join the club because he was without one at the time. For their left-back problem, however, the Old Lady will have to wait until the market reopens in January 2027.

Until then, though, there is still room to manoeuvre, and Juventus have already got ahead of a possible move. According to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, the Turin club has reopened talks to sign Rayan Ait-Nouri on loan from Manchester City.

The Algerian was targeted by Juventus towards the end of the last transfer window, at a time when doubts remained over how much game time he would get under new manager Enzo Maresca, following Pep Guardiola's departure. Guardiola had requested his signing last year for £31 million from Wolves.

The defender also considered other clubs, but ultimately stayed at the Etihad Stadium. His decision to remain, however, has not guaranteed him playing time.

Juventus eye Ait-Nouri, short of opportunities at Manchester City

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Ait-Nouri has not played a single minute in the 2026-27 Premier League season after five rounds, remaining on the bench for every match, including the Community Shield.

He only started against Norwich City in the EFL Cup, and had earned 15 minutes coming on late in the second half against Porto in the Champions League.

In both matches, playing as a left winger, he managed to register three assists. As the Algerian is a highly attacking full-back, and Maresca prefers his left wing-back to be more of a defensive option, a role that has gone to Josko Gvardiol, he has ended up losing his place.

Against that backdrop, Juventus have revived their interest and are taking advantage of the international break to open new talks with the 25-year-old's representatives, as the player seeks a more prominent role.

The Italian side would prefer a traditional loan deal, with at most an option to buy, pushing any negotiations over a potential permanent transfer back to the middle of next year.

There is, however, still time before January. Should the Algerian fail to recover his playing time before then, he could become an available name on the market, and the Old Lady would love to count on his signature.

Juventus wanted Tagliafico and dream of Raum

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The Turin club had already wanted to sign a new left-back during the last window, as their earlier interest in the City wing-back demonstrates.

They came close to reaching an agreement with Nicolas Tagliafico, but the club was unable to finalise Juan Cabal's departure, who remains with an uncertain future and could leave in the January window.

Cabal, like Andrea Cambiaso, is currently injured, forcing manager Luciano Spalletti to improvise with right-footed Zeki Celik on the left flank.

There is one further target beyond Ait-Nouri, though that would only be for the middle of next year. David Raum is entering the final months of his contract with RB Leipzig and could represent a free option for next season.

The German full-back, however, is expected to attract significant competition on the market, also drawing interest from England.

However, Juventus need a solution to dream big still this season, in 2026-27, and, for now, the Manchester City Algerian appears to be the hottest target on their list.