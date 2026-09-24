Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'closely monitoring' £43m centre-back ahead of potential January swoop

Chelsea are among the clubs closely showing interest in Real Sociedad centre-back Jon Martin ahead of the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old has established himself as an important member of the Sociedad defence after making a strong start to the 2026-27 season.

However, Chelsea face competition from two Premier League rivals and a Spanish heavyweight for a defender who could command a fee of around £43m.

Chelsea eye Jon Martin ahead of January transfer window

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According to fussball-news.de, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool are 'closely monitoring' Martín's development, with Real Madrid also keeping tabs on the Spain U21 international.

The 6 foot 1 centre-back has already completed several 90-minute appearances this season and impressed with his consistency despite his age.

There have been no concrete negotiations yet, although exploratory talks with the player's camp could take place ahead of January.

Martin's contract runs until June 2032, putting Sociedad in a strong negotiating position.

The LaLiga club would reportedly only consider offers of around €50m (£43m) or more, potentially with performance-related bonuses and a sell-on clause.

Who is Chelsea target Jon Martin?

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Martin is a right-footed, modern centre-back who has impressed with his composure in possession, long-range passing and ability to build play under pressure.

His tactical flexibility and pressing resistance are reportedly among the qualities that have attracted Chelsea and Arsenal, while his positional awareness, aerial ability and timing in challenges further strengthen his profile.

Liverpool are also considering him as a potential long-term addition as they look to rejuvenate their central defensive options, while Real Madrid's interest fits their strategy of recruiting young players with significant development potential.

At just 20, Martin is still relatively inexperienced at the highest level, but regular LaLiga minutes mean he is already gaining valuable exposure.

With Sociedad under no pressure to sell and his contract running until 2032, Chelsea would likely have to make a substantial investment to bring him to Stamford Bridge.