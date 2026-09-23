Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'identify' £100m Premier League-proven duo to solve Xabi Alonso's midfield crisis

Chelsea have endured a challenging start to the new Premier League campaign and are reportedly looking to the winter transfer window to reinvigorate their squad.

The West London outfit were forced into the market for midfield reinforcements during the summer following the lucrative departure of 2022 World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City.

Finding an elite successor proved remarkably difficult for the club hierarchy, as they could not close the signing of Lamine Camara from Monaco after the Ligue 1 side reneged on an earlier Deadline Day agreement.

That has left Xabi Alonso's men light in the middle of the park, but the West Londoners are understood to have already begun laying the groundwork for a massive mid-season spending spree.

Chelsea 'identify' PL-proven midfielders as 'primary targets'

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According to CaughtOffside, Chelsea are currently holding internal discussions regarding central midfield targets and have identified Alex Scott and Adam Wharton as their preferred options.

The Blues are believed to have seen a substantial summer bid rejected for Scott after Bournemouth insisted that the 23-year-old would not be sold until 2027.

Despite that firm stance, Chelsea fully intend to test the resolve of the South Coast club in January with an improved financial package.

Crystal Palace starlet Wharton is also firmly on their radar as an alternative option if a deal for Scott proves impossible to complete during the middle of the season.

The club are reported to have debated signing Georginio Wijnaldum as a free agent recently, but the board unanimously decided to wait for their long-term priorities.

Why did Chelsea end their Lamine Camara interest?

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While Scott and Wharton remain firmly at the top of the agenda, Chelsea have reportedly abandoned their pursuit of Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara.

The Ligue 1 side infuriated the Blues during the summer after unexpectedly pulling the plug on a proposed transfer during the final stages of negotiations.

This bitter breakdown in relations means the English club are completely unwilling to enter into future dealings with Monaco anytime soon.

Their sudden withdrawal has seemingly opened the door for domestic rivals Liverpool to swoop in and become the overwhelming favourites for his signature.

If Chelsea fail to secure their primary domestic targets in January, Alonso could be left severely short of quality options for the demanding second half of the campaign.

Who are Chelsea's current midfield options?

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While Chelsea ostensibly have Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Valentin Barco, Jordan Henderson and even Reece James as options, the reality is a lack of quality or depth.

Caicedo's injury-hit start to the 2026-27 season has exposed the Blues' dearth of quality in that area: James is nothing but a makeshift midfielder; Lavia's fitness bugbear means he is not fit for purpose long-term; Barco is largely untested at this level despite his on-ball qualities; and Henderson is not a long-term solution despite his leadership qualities.

As such, the West London side need a long-term partner for Caicedo in that area of the pitch, though it remains to be seen whether Palace or Bournemouth will be interested in doing business for Scott, valued at €50m (£43m) by Transfermarkt and at €70m (£60m)by Wharton, according to the same source.