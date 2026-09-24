Preview: Nigeria vs. Madagascar - prediction, team news, lineups

Aiming to commence the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying on a high note, Nigeria welcome Madagascar to Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Friday, keen to secure maximum points.

The Super Eagles have reached the semi-finals of the last two Cups of Nations, and the minimum expectation is to advance to next year’s finals in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Match preview

Eric Chelle and his Super Eagles players will be keen to pacify disgruntled fans who are frustrated after missing out on consecutive World Cup finals.

The three-time African champions played no part in the expanded 48-team tournament following their absence in 2022, but they have experienced some success on the continent.

While this has not led to a fourth continental title, the Super Eagles have qualified for the last two competitions with little fuss, even reaching the final in the 2023 edition and were eliminated by hosts Morocco in the last tournament.

Although there is typically less jeopardy of two African nations progressing from each group, the presence of co-host Tanzania in Group L leaves only one spot available and, as a result, little margin for error in attempting to reach the 2027 finals.

As such, supporters of the Super Eagles will recall how their side’s performances declined in the final two rounds before AFCON 2025, culminating in a draw and a loss to Benin and Rwanda, the latter being in Uyo.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Madagascar will therefore attempt to shock the African giants again, seven years since their AFCON 2019 success over a side then managed by Gernot Rohr.

Barea, debutants at that time, secured a 2-0 victory over Nigeria en route to reaching the last eight on their maiden continental appearance.

However, they have not returned to the heights of African football since, winning only two of their 18 AFCON qualifying matches.

Entering Friday’s match having failed to secure maximum points in qualification before the 2023 or 2025 finals, Corentin Martins hopes to leverage the hosts’ impatience this weekend to secure a positive result.

It remains to be seen if that guarantees victory in Uyo, but the 2019 AFCON quarter-finalists will at least aim to break their winless run in the ongoing series to give themselves a chance at reaching the continental showpiece again.

Nigeria form (all competitions):

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Madagascar form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Shengolpixs

The biggest miss for Nigeria is Victor Osimhen, with the Galatasaray forward not having recovered from his muscle injury, and Taiwo Awoniyi has been recalled.

Chelle faces several questions across multiple positions, with Stanley Nwabali and Maduka Okoye vying for the No. 1 jersey, while Ola Aina returns to the group for the first time since September 2025 and is pushing for a start, with Zaidu Sanusi injured.

Expected to shine for the Super Eagles are Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams; however, it remains uncertain how Samuel Chukwueze is deployed, having played wing-back for AC Milan under Ruben Amorim.

With Osimhen absent, George Ilenikhena may make his debut in some capacity, while Isaac James and Moses Usor could also feature in Uyo.

For Madagascar, Martins has handed first-time call-ups to goalkeeper Zacharie Boucher and striker Roman Ferber, while Warren Caddy returns to bolster the nation’s attacking options.

Marco Ilaimaharitra and Rayan Raveloson are familiar names for the Barea, while experienced Thomas Fontaine will aim to feature in defence for the 2019 Cup of Nations quarter-finalists.

While Raveloson has yet to score for Amed Sportif this season, the midfield player’s ability to find the net from midfield makes the nine-goal man capable of hitting his 10th international strike for the Southern African side.

Nigeria possible starting lineup:

Nwabali; Aina, Ajayi, Bassey, Onyemaechi; Onyeka, Ndidi, Iwobi; Simon; Adams, Lookman

Madagascar possible starting lineup:

Dupire; Kari, Fontaine, Tremoulet; Acapandie, Ilaimaharitra, Rakotondrajoa, Raveloson, Ponti; Randrianantenaina, Caddy, Abdallah

We say: Nigeria 2-0 Madagascar

Although Madagascar famously shocked the Super Eagles at the 2019 Cup of Nations, repeating that feat against a highly motivated Nigerian side in Uyo presents a monumental challenge.

Even without the injured Osimhen to lead the line, Eric Chelle’s squad possesses an abundance of attacking quality and should secure a straightforward opening victory in front of their demanding supporters.