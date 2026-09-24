Man Utd injury news: Wayne Rooney slams Benjamin Sesko over "stupid shinpads" as shin trouble debate intensifies

Manchester United recently endured a frustrating 1-1 draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage to continue their underwhelming start to the Premier League campaign.

Michael Carrick was unable to call upon Benjamin Sesko for the domestic fixture after the Slovenian international suffered a recurrence of a troublesome shin injury.

The 23-year-old originally sustained the physical setback during the latter stages of last season and recently aggravated the issue following a heavy landing on the pitch.

Sesko's untimely absence left the Red Devils severely depleted in attack and ultimately sparked a fierce debate regarding modern player resilience.

Several legendary figures have now publicly questioned the severity of his current physical ailment.

Rooney questions "stupid shinpads" in brutal takedown

© Iconsport / SPI

Speaking on the Stick to United podcast via The Daily Mail, Wayne Rooney voiced his immense displeasure regarding the decision to leave the striker out of a crucial matchday squad.

The club's all-time record goalscorer brutally suggested that the current number nine should have played through the pain barrier unless his shin was actually broken.

" Shin? Has he broken it?' said Rooney. "You can hurt your shin, you can take tackles... I bet he's wearing them little stupid shinpads as well.

"If you're trying to play No. 9 [for Man United] and you've got a must-win game and you've got a sore shin and you're not playing... that's a big part of the problem.

"Unless you physically can't play, you play when you're injured. I remember before games we used to get injections and the doctor used to put them in your arse."

Former teammates Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt subsequently aligned with his scathing viewpoint on a separate broadcasting platform.

Both ex-midfielders emphatically insisted that a dedicated professional simply wears their protective gear and pushes through any lingering discomfort.

Can Sesko block out mounting external pressure?

© Imago / Action Plus

The fierce barrage of criticism from established club icons will undoubtedly place immense psychological pressure on the young forward as he continues his recovery.

Sesko has previously showcased flashes of brilliance during his short time at Old Trafford but currently lacks the consistency required to silence his growing number of detractors.

Slovenia international teammate Jaka Bijol recently offered a strong public defence of the striker by actively encouraging him to distance himself from the toxic external noise.

The young forward posted a message on social media following his withdrawal from the Slovenia squad for the September-October international break.

However, he could be back in the reckoning after the three-week hiatus as the Red Devils head to bottom Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur after the break.