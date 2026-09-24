Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils make firm Luke Shaw decision as one name climbs INEOS wishlist

Manchester United are only prepared to offer Luke Shaw a short-term contract extension, with the defender's long-term future at Old Trafford now uncertain.

The 31-year-old's current deal expires in the summer of 2027, but United are already planning for life beyond their long-serving left-back.

That has made Crystal Palace star Tyrick Mitchell one name climbing the INEOS wishlist ahead of the January transfer window.

Man Utd stance on Luke Shaw future now revealed

© Imago / Every Second Media

According to TEAMtalk, United are open to offering Shaw a limited extension, but sources close to the club suggest the England international is increasingly likely to leave when his current agreement expires.

Shaw enjoyed one of his most consistent campaigns in 2025/26, starting all 38 Premier League matches for the first time in his career. However, his long-standing injury problems and advancing age have encouraged United to focus on finding a younger and more durable successor.

The Red Devils failed to sign a new left-back during the summer, leaving Shaw as their only senior option in the position. They are now expected to revisit the position in January.

Mitchell is understood to be among the options being considered by INEOS.

The 27-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and could therefore be available for a reduced fee in January if he does not agree a new deal.

United need to move on from Shaw this summer

© Imago

Shaw remains an important dressing-room figure and his availability last season showed exactly what United can get from him when fit.

However, the club cannot afford to plan around that level of availability indefinitely. At 31 and with his contract situation approaching its final year, succession planning now makes a lot of sense.

United should therefore be looking beyond Shaw rather than relying on another short-term extension.

Mitchell would bring vast Premier League experience and offer a relatively straightforward transition, but ultimately, the bigger priority should be securing a long-term first-choice left-back who can stay fit and become a key part of the next United side.