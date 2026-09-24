Spain lineup vs. England: Predicted XI for La Roja in UEFA Nations League opener including forward decision

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente could make three changes to the team that started the 2026 World Cup final for Saturday's UEFA Nations League opener against England.

Pedro Porro is out of the squad through injury, with Eric Garcia potentially the player to benefit. Meanwhile, Pedri and Nico Williams could be given the nods over Fabian Ruiz and Alex Baena.

Joan Garcia is absent from the squad through injury, while Marcos Llorente has retired from international football; Gavi and Borja Iglesias have been left out altogether by De la Fuente.

There are two uncapped players in the squad in the shape of Ivan Fresneda and Roberto Fernandez, and both will be hoping to be involved at Wembley.

Nico Williams has been injury-free at the start of this season and could feature down the left.

De la Fuente also has a big decision to make when it comes to the centre-forward spot.

Mikel Oyarzabal may be given the nod over Ferran Torres despite the fact that the latter has started the 2026-27 campaign with seven goals in six matches for Paris Saint-Germain.

Torres has 25 goals for Spain, five less than Oyarzabal, who has not yet found the back of the net for Real Sociedad during the 2026-27 campaign.

Spain possible starting lineup:

Simon; E Garcia, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, N Williams; Oyarzabal

> Click here to see how England could line up against Spain