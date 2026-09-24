Sunderland news: Black Cats star signs bumper five-year deal amid Europa League adventure

Sunderland have confirmed that attacker Enzo Le Fee has signed a new five-year deal at the Stadium of Light until the summer of 2031.
Regis Le Bris's side have made an excellent start to the 2026-27 Premier League campaign, however, even a Brian Brobbey hat-trick could not prevent defeat prior to the international break.
The Netherlands international became only the fourth-ever Premier League player to net three in a match against the current league leaders in the 5-3 loss at Manchester City last weekend.
Nevertheless, Le Fee and company are making waves at the beginning of the 2026-27 term, in which they have returned to the bright lights of continental football for the first time in over half a decade.
After placing seventh in the Premier League last season, Le Bris's men are competing in the League Phase of the Europa League, commencing their European adventure with a 1-0 win over AZ Alkmaar on September 16.
September 23, 2026
'Just the beginning' - Le Fee delighted by contract agreement
Le Fee has been a key part of the plans at the start of this season, starting all five Premier League matches - providing two goal contributions - as well as scoring the winning goal against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.
“I’m really happy to have signed a new contract with Sunderland,” said Le Fee. “From the moment I arrived, I have felt the passion of the supporters and the ambition of everyone at the club – I’ve loved my time here.
“We have achieved something special together over the past couple of seasons, but I believe this is just the beginning. I feel very settled here and I am excited to continue developing, competing at the highest level and helping the club move forward.
“I am very proud to wear the Sunderland shirt and I cannot wait to see what we can achieve together in the years ahead.”
Le Fee will next take to the pitch for the Black Cats after the extended September/October international break, with Le Bris's troops welcoming third-placed Brighton & Hove Albion to the Stadium of Light on October 10.
Europa League adventure awaits Enzo
Courtesy of his brief spells at both Rennes in France and Italian giants Roma, Le Fee possesses prior experience of the Europa League - a competition Sunderland are looking to win this season.
However, having helped the Black Cats to Premier League promotion and continental qualification over the past two years, the 26-year-old will feel a greater level of pride donning the North-East stripes in the League Phase.
Not many of Sunderland's promotion-clinching crop are still mainstays in the first-choice XI, which is a testament to the Frenchman's undoubted quality amid the club's rapid progression on the pitch.