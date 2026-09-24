Sunderland news: Black Cats star signs bumper five-year deal amid Europa League adventure

Sunderland have confirmed that attacker Enzo Le Fee has signed a new five-year deal at the Stadium of Light until the summer of 2031.

Regis Le Bris's side have made an excellent start to the 2026-27 Premier League campaign, however, even a Brian Brobbey hat-trick could not prevent defeat prior to the international break.

The Netherlands international became only the fourth-ever Premier League player to net three in a match against the current league leaders in the 5-3 loss at Manchester City last weekend.

Nevertheless, Le Fee and company are making waves at the beginning of the 2026-27 term, in which they have returned to the bright lights of continental football for the first time in over half a decade.

After placing seventh in the Premier League last season, Le Bris's men are competing in the League Phase of the Europa League, commencing their European adventure with a 1-0 win over AZ Alkmaar on September 16.

'Just the beginning' - Le Fee delighted by contract agreement

Le Fee has been a key part of the plans at the start of this season, starting all five Premier League matches - providing two goal contributions - as well as scoring the winning goal against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.

“I’m really happy to have signed a new contract with Sunderland,” said Le Fee. “From the moment I arrived, I have felt the passion of the supporters and the ambition of everyone at the club – I’ve loved my time here.

“We have achieved something special together over the past couple of seasons, but I believe this is just the beginning. I feel very settled here and I am excited to continue developing, competing at the highest level and helping the club move forward.

“I am very proud to wear the Sunderland shirt and I cannot wait to see what we can achieve together in the years ahead.”

Le Fee will next take to the pitch for the Black Cats after the extended September/October international break, with Le Bris's troops welcoming third-placed Brighton & Hove Albion to the Stadium of Light on October 10.

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Europa League adventure awaits Enzo

Courtesy of his brief spells at both Rennes in France and Italian giants Roma, Le Fee possesses prior experience of the Europa League - a competition Sunderland are looking to win this season.

However, having helped the Black Cats to Premier League promotion and continental qualification over the past two years, the 26-year-old will feel a greater level of pride donning the North-East stripes in the League Phase.

Not many of Sunderland's promotion-clinching crop are still mainstays in the first-choice XI, which is a testament to the Frenchman's undoubted quality amid the club's rapid progression on the pitch.