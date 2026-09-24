Nottingham Forest transfer news: Eleven loan players assessed as Tricky Trees face growing concern

Having been restricted to four first-team signings, Nottingham Forest head coach Oliver Glasner did not make the amount of changes to the senior squad during the summer transfer window that had been anticipated.

The Austrian will already have concerns over whether more business should have been conducted, a consequence of Nottingham Forest sitting in 13th position in the Premier League table with just one win and four goals from five matches.

With Forest not spending all of the money generated from the sale of Elliot Anderson to Manchester City, funds will be available for the January market.

Meanwhile, Forest chiefs will also have one eye on how their loan players are faring, trying to anticipate whether they will be future options for the first-team squad or there are opportunities to raise more transfer funds.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at how 11 players are performing elsewhere, as well as raising an obvious concern that Tricky Trees chiefs will have behind the scenes at the City Ground.

More positives than negatives from Nottingham Forest foreign loans

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

A report emerged on Wednesday which suggested that Cuiabano was already eyeing up a permanent transfer to Vasco Da Gama at the end of his loan.

The Brazilian left-back has contributed one goal and five assists from 26 appearances, kick-starting his career having only made two outings for Forest's Under-21s in the months after his arrival from Botafogo.

Despite Dilane Bakwa only making one start and four substitute outings for Lille, Forest will be delighted that he has been picking up regular minutes at the Ligue 1 club who are participating in the Champions League.

With one goal and one assist to his name, the winger has also kick-started his career after failing to impress in his one season at Forest, and it will only aid their chances of recouping a significant chunk of the €35m fee that they shelled out in 2025.

Jota Silva already racking up two goals in nine appearances suggests his loan at Olympiacos will eventually become a permanent move, with the same applying to Morato at West Ham United should they get promoted given that the versatile Portuguese defender has already made three starts and two substitute outings in a short space of time.

© Imago / SportPix UK

However, Omari Hutchinson's situation at AC Milan looks far more uncertain. The playmaker was hauled off after 45 minutes in the recent 2-0 defeat to Benfica in the Europa League, and it already feels that a €40m buy option being activated already looks unlikely.

As for Eric da Silva Moreira, Forest chiefs will be delighted that the right-sided 20-year-old has already made four starts and one substitute outing for an Excelsior side that are surprising many in the Eredivisie.

Growing concern over use of Nottingham Forest tradition

In terms of the progression of Forest's academy-developed players, there will be growing concern over whether they will be good enough to feature in the senior squad in the future.

Forest have a tradition of selecting a homegrown player in every league squad since 1941, and having Ryan Yates in their ranks has meant that it has not been a huge issue in recent years.

That said, Forest are lacking options behind Yates, and Zach Abbott failing to earn a single minute during his opening weeks at Championship club Southampton - and remaining as an unused substitute on four occasions - will worry Forest chiefs.

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Tyler Bindon has made five starts for Charlton Athletic, yet the defender is yet to feature in a win for the Addicks. He was hauled off at half time against Cardiff City last time out.

Left-back Josh Powell has made just one start for Northampton Town in League Two, while the other two youngsters on EFL loans - Donnell McNeilly and Lamin Sillah - are not viewed as homegrown.

Forward McNeilly has one assist from one start and two substitute outings for League One side AFC Wimbledon. Sillah, a Gambia Under-20 international previously at Olympiacos, has one assist from two starts and three substitute appearances for League Two side Gillingham.

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