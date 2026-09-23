Nottingham Forest transfer news: Cuiabano 'priority' becomes clear ahead of winter window

Cuiabano reportedly has little interest in representing Nottingham Forest in 2027.

The East Midlands outfit are going through a transitional period under new head coach Oliver Glasner.

Although Forest sit in 13th position in the Premier League table, they have only won one of their opening five matches.

There is already the possibility of movement in the winter transfer window, including the recall of players who are out on loan.

However, as per Globo Esporte, Cuiabano is against making a return to the City Ground at this stage of his career.

© Imago

Three clubs want Nottingham Forest defender Cuiabano

The report alleges that three clubs from the Saudi Pro League are all monitoring any developments with the full-back.

Nevertheless, it is claimed that the 23-year-old's priority is to continue at current loan club Vasco da Gama.

A total of one goal and five assists have been recorded in 26 appearances, leading to Cuiabano becoming 'highly valued' by the club's hierarchy.

Cuiabano's family are said to be settled in Rio de Janeiro and do not want to leave, while Vasco da Gama want to determine the conditions over an extended stay for the ex-Botafogo star.

He is reportedly open to re-joining on a permanent or temporary basis for the 2027 Brasileiro season.

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Would Nottingham Forest sell Cuiabano?

Forest allegedly paid just over £5m, not including add-ons, when signing Cuiabano just over a year ago.

He has made just two outings for the Under-21s during that time, and that has seemingly contributed to him giving up on his time in England.

With a contract until 2029, Cuiabano may have to bide his time for a permanent switch unless someone is willing to pay in excess of £5m for his signature.

That said, given his potential to progress into a player for the Brazil national team, Vasco da Gama may be willing to make the investment.