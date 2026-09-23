Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at critics who 'tried to kill him' as legendary forward chases 1000-goal mark

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he gave serious consideration to retiring from international football after the 2026 World Cup, but he is confident in his decision to continue.

The 41-year-old has had an extraordinary career, scoring 979 goals at club and international level, including 146 strikes in 233 caps for Portugal.

Ronaldo found it difficult to make his mark at the 2026 World Cup, which led to speculation surrounding his future, but he was named in Jorge Jesus' first Portugal squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches.

The Al-Nassr forward has said that critics have 'tried to kill him' in recent years, but he remains committed to reaching 1000 goals.

"Yes, I did. Of course, I’m always thinking about my decisions, my future, the present also. I’m a thinker; you have to think. This is why you see me here now, it means I will continue," Ronaldo told reporters when asked whether he considered stepping away from international action.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Ronaldo considered Portugal retirement after 2026 World Cup

“I had a conversation with our president [Pedro Proenca], with our coach. I still believe that I’m able to help the national team to reach what they want. I think I can give the national team my support, not only through the goals, but also outside of football.

"There is a new young generation, but for me the basic point is to be able on the pitch to score the goals and to help the team win games.

“Whenever they say they don’t want me in the national team, I will be the first one to go. When I think I am not adding anything to the team, or that I create an atmosphere, I will be the first to go.

"I will take my suitcase and leave. The Portuguese count on me. That’s why I’m still here … Just look at the numbers, I’m sure you can make some calculations, I’m still doing well. The day they don’t count on me, no problemo, I will leave. I will always be the No 1 fan of this federation.

“For me the most important thing is I know what I am. I know what I do to be here, I know what I have done to have the success that I have had. I know why young kids love Cristiano, because they see me as an example, and I will continue to do that. Even when I am retired … in 10 years.

“I’m happy with myself. It doesn’t matter if I play tomorrow, if I’m rested for the next game, for me the most important thing is that I feel good. The people around me, they trust in my work. Focus on the people who love Cristiano, not the people who criticise me, so I am a happy person.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Legendary forward Ronaldo vows to reach 1000-goal mark

"I cannot be 100% honest, sometimes I have to be politically correct. I do understand that some TV channels like to criticise me, they’ve tried to kill me – with a shotgun – but I can still move away from it. Anyway, I am used to it. I have been doing this for more than 20 years, I’m quite used to it. What I can control, I will. What I can’t, I won’t.

“It is always a pleasure to play for the national team, to wear the colours of Portugal. After so many years, it is [still always] like the first time. I will step on to the pitch with passion, emotion. I hope we can get off on the right foot. Because it’s at Sporting, it does feel a bit more special.

“It would be the cherry on the top of the cake to score my 1,000th goal with the national team. It would be the culmination of a beautiful story.

"I said I wanted to reach that target and I will reach that target. But I don’t have an obsession. If you are obsessed with something, you won’t get it … Just enjoy. Carpe diem, enjoy the day.”

Ronaldo, who has scored three times in seven appearances for Al-Nassr this season, is bidding to be involved when Portugal take on Wales in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday.