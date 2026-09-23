Aston Villa transfer news: 'Contract talks opened' with Unai Emery favourite

Aston Villa have reportedly opened contract discussions with Emiliano Buendia.

Unai Emery's side have gone into the international break sitting in 16th position in the Premier League table.

However, optimism is growing at Villa Park, with some of Emery's new signings contributing to a run of three wins from four matches in all competitions.

Despite a period out of Emery's plans in the past, Buendia is now viewed as one of the Villa old guard.

According to the Daily Mail, the West Midlands outfit want to reward the playmaker for his resurgence since the start of 2025-26.

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Aston Villa instigate Buendia contract talks

The report says that Villa already have the option to activate a 12-month renewal before the end of 2026-27.

Buendia, who has been at Villa since 2021, is currently tied to the Europa League champions until the conclusion of this season.

Nevertheless, it is suggested that Villa have signalled their intent to tie the 29-year-old to a new long-term deal.

Since returning from a disappointing loan stint with Bayer Leverkusen, Buendia has made 62 appearances across all competitions.

Thirteen goals and nine assists have been contributed during that period, with Buendia becoming increasingly important to the squad on the back of the exit of Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins.

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Why Buendia Aston Villa contract renewal is imperative

There was a time when Buendia, who missed the entire 2023-24 campaign with a serious knee injury, was close to the bottom of the pecking order under Emery.

Now, the two-cap Argentina international is one of the first names on the teamsheet, whether that be as a number 10 or left-winger.

Even with the likes of Johan Manzambi and Ibrahim Mbaye threatening to take his place, such is Buendia's stock under Emery that he is an irreplaceable member of the squad.

Only John McGinn, Tyrone Mings and Matty Cash have spent longer at Villa than Buendia,