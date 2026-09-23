Spurs transfer news: Luka Vuskovic, now at Brighton, looks back on summer exit

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Luka Vuskovic has suggested that he does not look at Tottenham Hotspur's decision to sell him this summer in a negative light.

With Roberto De Zerbi overseeing a new era at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the assumption was that Vuskovic would act as a straight replacement for Cristian Romero.

Instead, after Spurs chose to sign Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke, the young Croatian defender was sold to Brighton in a £46m deal.

At a time when Spurs sit bottom of the Premier League table, the Seagulls are in third place, just two points adrift of champions Arsenal.

The level of Vuskovic's performances at Brighton have naturally led to Spurs fans thinking what could have been had they retained the 19-year-old's services.

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Vuskovic looks back on Spurs exit

Speaking to Sportske Novosti, Vuskovic was quizzed on whether he was impacted by Spurs' decision to sell him, rather than make him an important figure under De Zerbi.

He said: "I wouldn’t go back to that too much. I appreciate that Tottenham recognised me as a very young player, that they invested in me at the time and that together we found good solutions and clubs where I could play and develop.

“Coaches, directors, boards and sporting policies change at clubs, and it’s not for me to comment on their decisions.”

“I’m happy Brighton wanted me, that they saw me as part of their project and that they were then prepared to pay a very large amount of money for me.

"That shows me the great confidence the club has in me and I want to repay them in the best possible way."

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Could Vuskovic stay at Brighton in long term?

While Brighton are known to develop players with the intention of selling them for a profit, they paid a club-record fee for Vuskovic.

There is potential for the South-coast outfit to qualify for the Europa League or Champions League in 2026-27.

Vuskovic could be the player who helps Brighton take that next step under Fabian Hurzeler, as well as attract more of the world's top prospects.

Hurzeler is someone who is seemingly destined for a move to a high-profile club in the future, but Brighton have the chance to keep him at the club if they can break into the Champions League for 2027-28.

The same applies with Vuskovic, who may shown preference for a settled stint at a progressive club.