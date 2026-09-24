'All options will be considered' — Harry Kane tempted by Barcelona and Real Madrid?

Harry Kane, whose contract with Bayern Munich is set to expire, has recently been linked with both Barcelona and Real Madrid. Could the England forward be tempted?

Harry Kane features among an impressive list of 35 players out of contract in June 2027. The England forward stands as the biggest name on that list, currently ranking among the favourites for the 2026 Ballon d'Or alongside Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe.

At 33, the player is currently at the peak of his powers and is attracting interest from Europe's biggest clubs.

Rumours have recently circulated regarding interest from both Barcelona and Real Madrid, even though his future had seemingly been taking shape at Bayern Munich.

Indeed, according to Football Insider, Harry Kane's priority is to remain at the Bavarian club, where he is happy. Both parties are currently discussing a new three-year contract.

Barcelona and Real Madrid: A temptation for Harry Kane?

© Imago / MIS

Michael Owen, however, has struck a more measured tone regarding his future. "He's already at a top club, so who knows what might happen. He's got kids, you've got to think about that, he's well settled, so is he going to settle somewhere else again, learn a new language? It's a temptation, the two Spanish giants are generally considered the two dream teams to join," the 2001 Ballon d'Or winner told TEAMtalk.

Barcelona, who were unable to sign Julian Alvarez, could notably use him to lead their attack, in the same way the Catalan club recently did with Robert Lewandowski, who also arrived from Bayern Munich.

Harry Kane could also form a dream partnership with Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid, with Vinicius Jr currently disappointing this season.

Harry Kane: A Premier League return ruled out?

© Iconsport / Xinhua

During the interview, Michael Owen also touched on the possibility of a Premier League return for the former Tottenham icon.

"I wouldn't rule out a Premier League return. Could he be tempted? He's certainly someone to keep a close eye on, and I'm sure all options will be considered," he added.

The England legend believes Harry Kane's future remains uncertain, with the 33-year-old set to sign the final major contract of his career with a European giant. Bayern Munich, then, potentially have cause for concern, particularly if the player himself takes his time before agreeing to a contract extension.