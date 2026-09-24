Man Utd transfer news: Dominic Calvert-Lewin stance 'revealed' ahead of striker's potential England revival

Manchester United have reportedly distanced themselves from a swoop for Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The 29-year-old has been the subject of transfer speculation in recent times, with the attacker supposedly having no intention of departing Leeds during the upcoming January transfer window.

Man Utd were linked heavily to the England international last summer, when Ruben Amorim was looking to improve his forward-line options following the heartbreak of Europa League final defeat by Tottenham Hotspur.

Calvert-Lewin has made an exceptional start to the current 2026-27 Premier League season, scoring three goals across five top-flight appearances, including a brace versus Newcastle United on September 14.

Leeds are sitting in fifth position in the Premier League standings following an unbeaten five-match run (W2 D3), with Daniel Farke's side facing champions Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium after the international break.

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Man Utd, Calvert-Lewin truth 'revealed' amid transfer links

According to Football Insider, Manchester United currently have no intention of pursuing a move for Leeds and England striker Calvert-Lewin during the upcoming winter window, despite recent rumours.

The report states that links between the Red Devils and the 29-year-old have been inflated in recent weeks due to claims by Michael Owen, who suggested that his former club should swoop for the player.

Although Man Utd are supposedly in the market for a new striker to provide support and competition to Benjamin Sesko, it is understood that Calvert-Lewin is not a name on the Old Trafford radar.

In any case, Leeds' stance regarding the future of their star player is clear: the Elland Road club are not willing to entertain any offers for their leading marksman and focal point in attacking areas.

Calvert-Lewin's current deal at the Yorkshire club runs until the summer of 2028, with the Whites reportedly keen on explore the possibility of rewarding the player with a new long-term contract in the near future.

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Calvert-Lewin's crucial three weeks

After an excellent start to the Premier League campaign for Leeds, Calvert-Lewin has been rewarded with a spot in Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the extended September/October international break.

The 29-year-old will play the role of Harry Kane's backup at the top end of the pitch, with Saudi Pro League duo Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney seemingly out of sight and out of mind for the German boss.

The Three Lions are back in UEFA Nations League A and will play four matches in 11 days over this international window, meaning that there should be plenty of opportunity for Calvert-Lewin to add to his 12 England caps.