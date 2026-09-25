Liverpool transfer news: Reds face fierce competition from six Premier League rivals for return of former academy graduate

Having become an essential player within Paulo Fonseca's squad, Lyon defensive midfielder Tyler Morton is not short of suitors in the Premier League.

Signed by Lyon's for a fee of €10m (£8.5m) during the 2025 summer transfer window, Tyler Morton has now firmly established himself as a key figure at the Rhone-based club.

Having featured 53 times across all competitions, including 34 Ligue 1 appearances, the English defensive midfielder has started nine of the club's ten matches so far this 2026-27 season.

Tyler Morton shines in Lyon

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur

Having played 792 minutes, the former Liverpool player is currently Lyon's most-used player in terms of playing time since the start of the campaign.

An investment and level of performance that could have significant consequences for Paulo Fonseca's side, who are well aware they possess a highly marketable asset capable of generating a substantial fee, sooner or later.

To put it more directly, Tyler Morton is now among the candidates for a lucrative sale in the summer of 2027, a consequence of Lyon's ongoing austerity drive.

And for at least three reasons: his level of performance, his contractual situation, with a deal running until June 2030, and a steadily rising valuation, currently estimated at between £13m and £26m.

Liverpool consider a Tyler Morton return

© Iconsport / SPI

While it seems more logical for Lyon to wait until the end of the season before parting ways with him, Ekrem Konur believes that interested parties could submit an offer as early as January 2027, with the Rhone club's hierarchy setting their asking price at €30m (£26m), equivalent to the valuation given by specialist website Transfermarkt.

And the list of suitors interested in Tyler Morton continues to grow, all pointing towards the same destination: the Premier League.

According to the journalist, seven English top-flight clubs have positioned themselves in the race: Sunderland, Newcastle, Everton, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool.

The Reds, whom Morton left permanently in the summer of 2025 after just 14 appearances for the first team, including only two in the Premier League. That represents a group of clubs with significant financial resources, potentially allowing Lyon to boost their coffers.

Unless, in an effort to avoid disrupting a squad currently full of confidence, currently second in Ligue 1, just two points behind leaders Monaco, Lyon decide to postpone his departure until the summer of 2027.

Among the possible solutions on the table is a transfer agreed in January, with Morton then completing the remainder of the 2026-27 season on loan back at the Groupama Stadium.