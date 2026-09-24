Man United 'nearing deal' for 16-year-old star as Red Devils move on from JJ Gabriel

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Isaac Konde from Liverpool.

The Red Devils announced on Thursday morning that they had completed the signing of highly-rated central midfielder Karim Cassim following his exit from Manchester City.

According to The Athletic, Man United are also nearing a deal for Konde.

The 16-year-old made six appearances for Liverpool Under-18s last season, and he is regarded as one of the best talents in academy football.

Konde is capable of playing on either wing and also through the middle, and an announcement on his future could be made by Man United in the near future.

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Man United 'closing in' on deal for Konde

Man United's academy is currently in the spotlight due to JJ Gabriel, with the 15-year-old recently telling the Red Devils that he wants to leave.

The Red Devils have rejected the teenager's formal request for his youth registration at the club to be terminated, but JJ Gabriel has an Irish passport through his father, meaning that a departure to a European club when he turns 16 in early October is possible.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are seen as the favourites for the attacking talent.

Losing JJ Gabriel would be a major blow for Man United given his quality; the youngster is viewed as a generational talent, and he has posted incredible numbers at youth level.

JJ Gabriel has scored 29 goals and registered four assists in 32 appearances for Man United Under-18s, while he scored a hat-trick against Sabah Under-19s in the UEFA Youth League earlier this month.

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JJ Gabriel is pushing to leave Man United

The youngster has regularly trained with the first team but is not currently involved in any capacity amid the speculation surrounding his future.

Man United still have a slight hope of keeping hold of JJ Gabriel, but all of the signs are currently pointing towards him leaving Old Trafford in the near future.

JJ Gabriel had been expected to make his competitive debut for Man United in the recent EFL Cup clash with Brighton & Hove Albion before the incredible turn of events.

The teenager and his representatives were unhappy that the attacker only made one appearance in pre-season against Atletico Madrid; JJ Gabriel's camp also allegedly believe that he should have been involved in the team's opening Champions League match of the campaign against Sabah.