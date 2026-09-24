Leny Yoro: Man Utd defender receives “dream” France call-up as Real Madrid man suffers injury blow

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro has received a maiden call-up to the senior France national team, replacing Real Madrid’s Ibrahima Konate.

The 20-year-old was initially due to represent France Under-21s in European Championship qualifiers during the two-week international break.

However, Yoro will now link up with new France head coach Zinedine Zidane ahead of four fixtures in the UEFA Nations League.

Zidane has been forced to make a change to his squad as 27-year-old Konate is nursing a knee injury and will return to Real Madrid for treatment.

A statement from France on their official media platforms read: "Ibrahima Konate felt pain in his knee during training and underwent a follow-up MRI scan yesterday (Wednesday). He has suffered a slight sprain to his right knee.”

Yoro has experienced a challenging start to the new season at club level with Michael Carrick's Man United, and there have been suggestions that he could be facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford.

Yoro fulfilling “dream” after earning first France call-up

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Ibrahima Konaté, touché au genou droit et victime d’une légère entorse, est remis à la disposition de son club.



Leny Yoro le remplace et honore sa première convocation chez les Bleus. pic.twitter.com/iV6JuVIXZ6 — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) September 24, 2026

However, the centre-back now has a chance to impress on the international stage with France and he has previously expressed how representing his country would be a dream come true.

Speaking to Man United’s media last year, Yoro said: "Of course, this is the dream for me. The big dream for me and for every French player, I think. If you can reach it, this is something you can't explain, honestly.

"This is the dream of every child in France. So, if you can do it, that’s pretty crazy."

Yoro has played 19 times for France at youth level from Under-17s to Under-23s; he gained some experience under Thierry Henry, but most recently captained the Under-21s under current boss Gerald Baticle in a Euro 2027 qualifying win over Iceland in March.

The prospect of Yoro being thrown straight into Zidane’s first starting lineup seems unlikely, with Dayot Upamecano, Maxence Lacroix, Pierre Kalulu and uncapped Jeremy Jacquet seemingly ahead of the Man United starlet.

France travel to Turkey for their first UEFA Nations League fixture in League A Group 1, before facing Italy in between two matches against Belgium home and away, with Yoro hoping to make his debut in one of these games.