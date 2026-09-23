France lineup vs. Turkey: Predicted XI for Zinedine Zidane's team in UEFA Nations League opener

By | , Last updated:

Zidane's first France XI: How Les Bleus could line up against Turkey
© Iconsport / Daniel Derajinski

Zinedine Zidane will select his first France XI on Friday evening, as the Blues begin their 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign against Turkey.

France are without a couple of important players in this international break; Arsenal's William Saliba is injured, while Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni's fitness issues early in the campaign has seen him left out.

Eduardo Camavinga could benefit from Tchouameni's absence to feature in central midfield here.

There could also potentially be just a second France appearance for Bournemouth's Adrien Truffert at left-back, as Zidane prepares to put his own stamp on the side.

Kylian Mbappe has scored 66 times for the national side and will once again feature in the final third of the field, with the Real Madrid star remaining as France captain under Zidane.

Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue also also to feature in the forward areas.

There are six uncapped players in the France squad for the September/October fixtures, including Como midfielder Lucas Da Cunha and Rennes forward Esteban Lepaul.

France possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Konate, Truffert; Camavinga, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Doue; Mbappe

Google Preferred Source
Author photo

Written by

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe