Preview: Turkey vs. France - prediction, team news, lineups

France will begin life under new head coach Zinedine Zidane with a clash against Turkey in the UEFA Nations League on Friday night.

Les Bleus finished fourth at the 2026 World Cup, losing to Spain in the semi-finals and then England in the third-placed playoff, while Turkey were eliminated in the group stage.

Match preview

Turkey competed in their first World Cup since 2002 over the summer, but it proved to be a disappointing tournament for the national side, as they were knocked out in the group stage, losing to Austria and Paraguay before overcoming USA in their final fixture.

Vincenzo Montella's side have now switched their attention to the Nations League, and they are competing in Group 1 of League A alongside France, Italy and Belgium.

Turkey played in League C of the Nations League in 2022-23 but were back in League B for 2024-25, and their overall record in the competition is 11 wins, six draws and seven defeats.

The Crescent-Stars have back-to-back home games against France and Italy before the end of the month; October will then bring trips to Belgium and Italy.

Turkey have faced France on six previous occasions and have only managed to post one win, which was a 2-0 success in a European Championship qualifier in June 2019.

© Imago

It was 1-1 when the two teams last locked horns in a European Championship qualifier in October 2019, with France's last win in this fixture coming in June 2009.

France have entered a new era under the leadership of Zidane, with the legendary midfielder replacing the long-serving Didier Deschamps, who was unable to secure World Cup glory.

The Blues had been regarded as the favourites for the 2026 tournament, but they were knocked out in the semi-finals by eventual winners Spain and then lost 6-4 to England in a third-placed playoff, so the national side will enter this match off the back of successive defeats.

France will head to Belgium after this match, before facing Italy on October 2 and Belgium on October 5, with both of those games taking place on home soil.

The Blues won the Nations League in 2020-21, beating Spain in the final, while they finished third at the 2024-25 tournament, which was ultimately won by Portugal.

Turkey form (all competitions):

WWWLLW

France form (all competitions):

WWWWLL

Team News

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin, Icon Sport

Turkey are without two important players in the shape of Hakan Calhanoglu and Kenan Yildiz through injury, but Real Madrid star Arda Guler is available and should start.

Baris Yilmaz is likely to be given the nod through the middle for the hosts, while there should also be a spot in the final third of the field for Kerem Akturkoglu.

Salih Ozcan could benefit from Calhanoglu's absence in the middle of midfield, while Merih Demiral is set to feature at the back for Montella's side.

France are without a couple of important players in this international break; William Saliba is injured, while Aurelien Tchouameni's fitness issues early in the campaign has seen him left out.

Eduardo Camavinga could start in midfield, while there could potentially be just a second French cap for Bournemouth's Adrien Truffert at left-back.

Kylian Mbappe has scored 66 times for the national side and will once again feature in the final third of the field, with Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue also in line for starts.

Turkey possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Celik, Demiral, Bardakci, Elmali; Ozcan, Kokcu, Yuksek; Guler, Yilmaz, Akturkoglu

France possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Konate, Truffert; Camavinga, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Doue; Mbappe

We say: Turkey 1-2 France

Turkey are capable of making this a tricky match for France, and we are expecting it to be close in terms of the scoreline. However, France's quality in the final third of the field should see them navigate their way to all three points.