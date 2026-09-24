Leeds United transfer news: Whites' £18m windfall in danger after major Fiorentina decision

Leeds United's chances of landing an £18m windfall for Willy Gnonto seem to have taken a major hit.

The 22-year-old was heavily linked to Italian side Fiorentina during the summer transfer window and eventually La Viola secured the services of the Leeds attacker on a loan deal for the 2026-27 term.

In the absence of the Italian attacker, Daniel Farke's side have made a brilliant start to the Premier League campaign, enjoying a five-match unbeaten run (W2 D3) which includes a 4-1 win over Newcastle United.

Focusing on a bit of negative news for the moment, the Whites are sweating over the fitness of summer arrival Harry Wilson, who has been forced to pull out of Wales' international fixtures due to injury.

The Welsh wizard did not play in Leeds' goalless draw with Crystal Palace prior to the September/October international break, with Farke's troops lacking their usual cutting edge in attack.

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Leeds face £18m loss following Fiorentina decision?

Gnonto's arrangement at Fiorentina is a loan until the conclusion of the 2026-27 campaign, at which point the Serie A side will have the option to purchase the player permanently for £18m from Leeds.

However, the manner in which the season has started for La Viola suggests that the chances of them triggering that option have reduced dramatically, signalling a major blow to parent club Leeds.

Gnonto was brought to Stadio Artemio Franchi during a recruitment drive led by former head coach Fabio Grosso, who welcomed over £100m worth of talent to the first-team ranks ahead of the new term.

The 2026-27 campaign started horrifically for Fiorentina, losing three consecutive Serie A matches before they wielded the managerial axe on Grosso, with the head coach losing alignment with the club's hierarchy.

Paolo Vanoli was quickly appointed as returning manager to steady the ship and the 54-year-old has overseen a three-game unbeaten run, with Leeds loanee Gnonto knocked out of the first-choice XI.

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Leeds could face another Gnonto summer saga

With the head coach that approved of Gnonto's arrival at Fiorentina now relieved of his duties, the 22-year-old could be set for a frustrating campaign of bench appearances in Serie A.

That would likely mean that La Viola decline the option to permanently sign the winger next summer for a fee of £18m - a price tag that is considerably expensive for a struggling Serie A outfit.

As a result, Gnonto could be back on the Elland Road books next summer, when the Whites will be even more desperate to part ways with the wantaway forward.