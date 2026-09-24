Chelsea news: Blues trial Souleymane Faye, the Senegalese sensation and Africa U17 champion

One of the great revelations of Senegalese youth football has just flown out to England. At just 16, Souleymane "Commissaire" Faye is currently on trial at Chelsea, following a 2026 that saw him crowned Africa U17 champion with the Lion Cubs.

No sooner had the UFOA-A U17 tournament ended than Souleymane Faye's scenery changed completely. According to information from Wiwsport, the young Be Sport Academy attacking midfielder flew to London the day after Senegal's final defeat to Gambia on penalties (3-5).

Souleymane Faye on trial at Chelsea

Soulaymane Commissaire Faye is currently undergoing trails at Chelsea Football Club. @wiwsport pic.twitter.com/Nk5ih3yWoa — Bamba ?? (@frajatta92) September 23, 2026

Faye's destination, then, is Chelsea, where the Senegalese youngster is due to undergo a series of trials and get a taste of life at the London club.

At this stage, no signing has been announced, and this stint represents, above all, an opportunity for the Blues to take a closer look at one of the most promising young players of his generation in Senegal.

Nicknamed "Commissaire", Faye is, in fact, no longer a stranger in his own country.

His rise began back in 2025. With Senegal's school selection, he won a Under-15 competition, finishing as both top player and top scorer. He went on to repeat that feat at the UFOA-A U17 tournament held in Bamako, claiming the same individual double, this time accompanied by Senegal's overall title.

Souleymane Faye: A profile compared to Cole Palmer

2026 allowed him to take things to another level. Under the guidance of Lamine Sane, Faye played a part in Senegal's Africa U17 Cup of Nations triumph in Morocco, confirming his ability to make an offensive impact on the biggest stage.

The young midfielder has once again stood out in the most recent UFOA-A tournament, this time held in Senegal itself. Scoring three goals, he was one of the Lion Cubs' key attacking threats. His tournament, however, ended in disappointment, missing a penalty during the shootout in the final defeat to Gambia.

That has evidently done nothing to cool the interest of European scouts.

Closely monitored for several months, Faye possesses an attacking profile that has already earned him comparisons with Chelsea star Cole Palmer. A flattering comparison, of course, and one still very premature for a 16-year-old, but one that reflects the expectations raised by his creativity and technical ease.

Chelsea now want to form their own opinion.

For the Africa U17 champion, these trials represent, above all, a first opportunity to test himself directly against the demands of a European giant. Having already collected numerous honours with Senegal's youth teams, "Commissaire" Faye could soon be about to open a new chapter in his rise.