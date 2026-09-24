Preview: Slovenia vs Scotland - prediction, team news, lineups

Slovenia will welcome Scotland to Stadion Stozice on Saturday afternoon for a matchday one clash in League B Group 1 of the UEFA Nations League.

The hosts have won just one of their last 10 matches, while the visitors have suffered back-to-back defeats in their last two games.

Match preview

Slovenia ensured they remained in League B of the Nations League with a 1-0 aggregate victory over Slovakia in the promotion/relegation play-offs in March 2025.

After building on that triumph with back-to-back international friendly wins, Slovenia embarked on a disastrous World Cup qualifying campaign.

Slovenia disappointingly failed to win any of their six qualifying fixtures, drawing four and losing two, meaning they placed third and a considerable seven points behind second-placed Kosovo.

That lacklustre form has continued in 2026, with Slovenia recording one win, one draw and two defeats in their four international friendly matches this year.

Eager to end that miserable run with a confidence-boosting victory in the opening fixture of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, Slovenia welcome Scotland to Stadion Stozice.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Scotland, unlike Slovenia, were unable to keep their place in League A of the Nations League back in March 2025, losing 3-1 on aggregate to Greece in the play-off match.

While they initially followed that up with another defeat to Iceland, losing 3-1, Scotland subsequently embarked on a considerably improved run over the following months.

Scotland won five of their next seven games, including four wins in UEFA qualifying for the World Cup, helping them book their place at the tournament with a first-placed finish.

Steve Clarke's side were, however, unable to make their way out of a difficult Group C at the 2026 summer tournament, beating Haiti 1-0 before passive defeats to Morocco and Brazil sealed their elimination.

Steve Clarke resigned following their elimination, with Sebastien Pocognoli taking charge, and the Belgian manager will oversee his first match at the helm on Saturday.

Pocognoli will be keen to get his reign off to a winning start, and Scotland will draw confidence from their impressive recent record in this fixture, remaining unbeaten in their last five clashes with two wins and three draws.

Slovenia form (all competitions):

L

D

L

W

D

L

Scotland form (all competitions):

L

W

W

W

L

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Newspix

Benjamin Sesko has withdrawn from the Slovenia squad as the striker continues to recover from a long-term shin problem, meaning Andraz Sporar should lead the line.

Zan Vipotnik and Tomi Horvat could provide support in attacking midfield roles, while Jaka Bijol and Vanja Drkusic should partner at the heart of defence.

Meanwhile, Lawrence Shankland, Scott McTominay and Che Adams are unavailable due to fitness issues, leaving Pocognoli without three experienced stars in his first match.

Recently recalled Oli McBurnie could be handed a start alongside Robbie Ure in attack, with John McGinn providing support just behind the attacking duo.

Slovenia possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Brekalo; Lovric, Cerin, Elsnik; Horvat, Vipotnik; Sporar

Scotland possible starting lineup:

Gunn; Welsh, Binks, McKenna; Hickey, Ferguson, Gilmour, Robertson; McGinn; Ure, McBurnie

We say: Slovenia 1-2 Scotland

Slovenia may boast the home advantage, but Scotland will be motivated to produce a victory in their first match under Pocognoli, and alongside their strong record in this fixture, we are predicting the away side to win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.