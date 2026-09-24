Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats 'still keen' on signing Champions League attacker ahead of January window

Sunderland are reportedly interested in signing Sporting Lisbon attacker Geny Catamo ahead of the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old is currently preparing for international duty with Mozambique, who face AFCON giants Senegal in an all-important Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Maputo on Friday afternoon.

Focusing on club matters for a moment, Regis Le Bris's Sunderland have made a promising start to the 2026-27 term, in which they have returned to continental action for the first time in over 50 years.

Following a seventh-placed finish in the top flight last term, the Black Cats are now competing in the Europa League, kick-starting their continental adventure with a 1-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar earlier this month.

Sunderland finished their schedule prior to the international pause with a trip to Manchester City last Sunday afternoon, when a Brian Brobbey hat-trick failed to prevent a 5-3 loss for the visitors.

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Sunderland 'still keen' on Sporting star Catamo

According to a print edition of Portuguese publication A BOLA, Sunderland remain interested in securing the highly-rated services of Sporting Lisbon hero Catamo, who has impressed at the start of this campaign.

The 25-year-old attacker is the first-choice right winger for the Primeira Liga powerhouses, cutting in on his favoured left foot to devastating effect, scoring two goals and providing three assists in eight matches so far.

It was widely reported that Europa League-competing Sunderland were chasing Catamo during the recent summer window, however, Le Bris's men failed to bring the Mozambique international to the Premier League.

Despite this, the Black Cats are still supposedly keen on capturing the former Maritimo man during the next calendar year - potentially during the upcoming winter transfer window in January.

Sporting will be able to drive a hard bargain for the talents of Catamo, with the forward contracted to the Portuguese giants on a bumper deal until the conclusion of the 2028-29 season.

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Do Sunderland still need Catamo?

After missing out on Sporting's Catamo and Marseille man Igor Paixao, Sunderland swooped for Belgian attacker Malick Fofana, who moved for a reported fee of £26m from French outfit Lille.

A right-footer who prefers to operate on the left flank, Fofana is a different profile of winger to Catamo, meaning that both players could theoretically play in the same XI at the Stadium of Light.

The right flank has been an area of scarcity for Sunderland during the opening exchanges of this season, with natural defenders Thomas Meunier and Trai Hume plugging a gap in that position.