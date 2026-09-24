Man United transfer news: Red Devils complete deal for highly-rated teenager amid JJ Gabriel uncertainty

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Karim Cassim, with the 17-year-old moving to Old Trafford following his departure from Manchester City.

Cassim was a part of the Man City side that won the FA Youth Cup last season, while the midfielder has been capped at Under-17s level by England.

Man United have been able to officially confirm Cassim's arrival after receiving ratification from the Premier League, and he is an exciting addition for the 20-time English champions.

The central midfielder scored three times in 13 appearances for Man City Under-18s, and it is understood that a number of clubs were interested in his services.

According to The Athletic, there is a feeling at Man United that Cassim could transition into a first-team player in the not too distant future.

A new home for Karim Cassim ❤️



Welcome to Manchester United! ?? — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 24, 2026

Man United complete Cassim deal amid JJ Gabriel uncertainty

Cassim, who is seen as a number eight, is initially expected to turn out for Man United Under-18s with a view to progressing through the ranks.

The youngster's arrival is big news for Man United during a tense period in the academy ranks, as JJ Gabriel looks set to move on at the start of October.

The 15-year-old recently hit the headlines when it was revealed that he had made the decision to leave Old Trafford in search of pastures new.

Man United have rejected the teenager's formal request for his youth registration at the club to be terminated.

However, as JJ Gabriel has an Irish passport through his father, a move abroad when he turns 16 at the start of next month is possible, with Real Madrid and Barcelona at the head of the queue.

JJ Gabriel and his representatives allegedly believe that Man United are not providing a clear enough pathway into the senior side.

However, the 20-time English champions have not entirely given up hope of convincing the youngster that his future is best served by remaining at Old Trafford.