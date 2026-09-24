Real Madrid a 'broken club' as 'total chaos' and 'absolute lack of control' threatens to derail season

Real Madrid are reportedly a club in crisis, with the harmony in the dressing room at an all-time low, while a number of players do not have respect for head coach Jose Mourinho.

Los Blancos have won six of their eight matches in all competitions this season, but they have been beaten twice in the league, which has left them fourth in the La Liga table.

Real Madrid are already six points off leaders Barcelona, and they struggled to a 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby before the international break.

According to journalist Juan Jesus, there is currently 'total chaos' and a 'lack of control' in the Real Madrid dressing room.

Jesus claims that the squad is in 'a critical situation', with a number of players out of shape, while there is a lack of respect towards Mourinho.

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Real Madrid 'a club in crisis'

"Total chaos and absolute lack of control in Real Madrid's locker room. My sources confirm it to me: the squad is in a critical situation," the journalist posted on his personal X account.

"There's an alarming number of overweight and out-of-shape players, something never seen at the club in recent years. The indulgence is total: after matches, several footballers don't even return with the team and take private planes to go partying or on quick getaways, coming back just in time for training.

"Florentino Perez has completely given in to the locker room's whims, and the apathy compared to the Ancelotti era is evident. On top of that, the level at Valdebebas is embarrassing.

"The training sessions are of such low intensity that they cause absolute embarrassment within the club. The sessions are done half-heartedly and are totally wasted; even when Mourinho tries to give tactical explanations, several players talk behind his back and disrespect him.

"The relationship with Mourinho is broken: with several heavyweights, the communication is non-existent, they don't even speak to each other. There's no commitment anymore, and many footballers couldn't care less about the sporting project."

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Harmony at Real Madrid 'at an all-time low'

Real Madrid had a number of incidents in their dressing room last season, with Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni having two separate altercations, the second of which led to the former needing to go to hospital to undergo treatment.

It is also alleged that Alvaro Carreras had an altercation with teammate Antonio Rudiger in the Real Madrid dressing room earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe's relationship with his teammates remains the subject of debate, with the Frenchman allegedly finding it difficult to form strong bonds at the club.

Vinicius Junior has also struggled to get going this season, scoring just once, and a number of issues are threatening to derail the club's campaign.