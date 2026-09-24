Hull City transfer news: Tigers keeping tabs on Serie A attacker with “significant room for growth”

Newly-promoted Premier League side Hull City are plotting a January move for Frosinone winger Giorgi Kvernadze, according to a report.

The 23-year-old recorded 10 goals contributions (five goals, five assists) in 36 Serie B matches last season to help Frosinone secure promotion to Serie A, and he has since made a bright start to the new campaign.

Since losing to Juventus on the opening weekend, Frosinone have picked up 10 points from four matches (W3 D1), and Kvernadze has registered three goals and one assist across those games.

Kvernadze most recently netted the second goal in a surprise 2-0 victory over Como last weekend, helping Frosinone climb to sixth in the Serie A table, already eight points clear of the relegation zone.

According to According to Tuttosport, via Sport Witness, talk around Kvernadze is growing, as Hull are said to be ‘alert’ to his situation.

The six-cap Georgia international, who will represent his country over the next two weeks, has seen his stock rise in a short space of time, with Italian giants Roma and Napoli also said to be keeping tabs on his progress.

© Imago / Emmefoto

Hull in the mix with Serie A clubs to sign ‘the next Kvaratskhelia’

Kvernadze was signed by Frosinone for just €300,000 in 2024, but he is now valued at €8m by transfermarkt and is under contract until June 2028.

Frosinone manager Massimiliano Alvini recently talked up Kvernadze’s potential, telling reporters: "He has significant room for growth. The staff have done important work with Kvernadze.”

The winger has also been likend to heroic Georgian compatriot Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has elevated his game to new heights at Paris Saint-Germain and is now regarded as one of the best attacking talents in world football.

"People often tell me I look like a little Kvaratskhelia. This comparison makes me smile but also makes me very happy,” said Kvernadze. “However, I also feel the responsibility to always do something more."

Kvernadze is also represented by the same agent as Kvaratskhelia – Mamuka Jugeli – and it is understood that Hull will consider exploring a move for the winger as early as January.

Frosinone’s stance on Kvernadze’s future is currently unknown, but it is thought that they would be against parting ways with their No.17 midway through the season.

Hull spent in excess of £150m on 18 players during the summer transfer window and Sergej Jakirovic’s side have since made a strong start to life back in the Premier League, accumulating eight points from their first five matches.