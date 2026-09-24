Gabriel Martinelli agent explains why Premier League "offers" were turned down before Arsenal exit

Gabriel Martinelli’s agent has said that the time was right for his client to leave Arsenal during the summer transfer window.

At the age of 25, Martinelli is one of the latest high-profile players to swap European football for the Saudi Pro League after completing a £55.7m transfer to Al-Hilal – a club-record sale for Arsenal.

The Brazil international spent seven years at Arsenal, arriving for £6m as an 18-year-old before the appointment of Mikel Arteta, and went on to make 278 appearances across all competitions.

Martinelli recorded 62 goals and 36 assists for the Gunners, but he only netted one Premier League goal in 30 games during their triumphant title campaign last season.

The winger’s agent Marcos Casseb has since explained why it was in the interest of both the player and the club to go their separate ways this summer.

Speaking to Brazilian news outlet Itatiaia Esporte, Casseb said: "Arsenal underwent a massive restructuring and, last year, they won the Premier League.

“We felt it was time for him to move on, and the club had also seen it that way. It was a very good departure for him and for Arsenal.

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Martinelli turned down PL offers to join Al-Hilal from Arsenal

"Besides everything else, he also became Arsenal's biggest-ever sale and he still helped Arsenal make a lot of money from his departure.”

Casseb has also revealed that Martinelli had opportunities to continue his club career in Europe, including offers received from Premier League clubs.

In addition, Turkish giants Galatasaray had expressed their desire to sign Martinelli, but he informed Arsenal that he had no desire to move to Turkey.

"Did he get offers? He did, yeah,” said Casseb. “We had offers from Italian clubs, we had offers from German clubs and we had offers from other Premier League clubs.

"But it was a moment when I think he needed and he also wanted to clear his head a bit, to change scenery."

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Martinelli plans to play for Corinthians after Al-Hilal spell

Martinelli has since made a bright start to life at Al-Hilal, scoring a hat-trick in a thumping 6-0 away win over Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League prior to the international break.

The winger has committed his future to Al-Hilal until the summer of 2030, but he does have aspirations of moving back to his native Brazil and representing Corinthians at some stage in his career.

Asked if Martinelli would like to return to Brazil before he retires, Casseb said: "I think a little further down the line, yes.

“He has four years left on his contract there, until he's 29. He does dream of returning, playing for Corinthians, the club he left, his passion. He wants to come back someday.

"He has every chance of returning to the Brazilian national team. What he needs is to perform his football well."

Martinelli grew up supporting Corinthians as a child and spent four years in their academy before moving to Sao Paulo-based side Ituano at the age of 10.

He is now a 27-cap Brazil international, but he has been left out of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for the September/October international break, while he was also omitted from his 2026 World Cup squad.