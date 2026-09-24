Netherlands vs. Germany: Jurgen Klopp defends Virgil van Dijk after “utter nonsense” media row

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk has hit back at suggestions that he forced former head coach Ronaldo Koeman into changing his tactics during the 2026 World Cup.

The 35-year-old Liverpool defender was part of the Dutch side that were eliminated by Morocco on penalties in the round of 32.

Van Dijk has opted against international retirement and has committed his future to the Netherlands for a further two years under new manager Xavi.

Ahead of Xavi’s blockbuster international debut against Germany in the UEFA Nations League, Van Dijk was involved in a feisty press conference with one Dutch reporter accusing him of “utter nonsense”.

"One of your colleagues also said, of course, that it was my idea to switch to playing with a back five. That is utter nonsense," said Van Dijk. “The fact is we simply failed at the World Cup. Those are the hard facts.

“We didn't play a good World Cup. It's not about me. You perform together. You're a team. Your claim that I destroyed Dutch football after the World Cup - that sort of thing is completely baseless".

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Van Dijk: “The idea that I destroyed Dutch football makes absolutely no sense”

Under Koeman, the Netherlands began the tournament with a four-man defence for the group stage before switching to a back three/five for their first knockout match against Morocco.

"The plan is devised by the staff. Nonsense is being spread so that I look even worse. That happens far too often," Van Dijk added. "I was told that it was my fault we played with five, that Ronald Koeman and I have destroyed Dutch football.

"The plan worked for 89 minutes (before Morocco’s late equaliser), even though it was a bad match. We almost broke through. The idea that I destroyed Dutch football makes absolutely no sense. I didn't decide that."

Van Dijk was questioned about why, in the view of one Dutch reporter, he was giving short answers to the media, and he replied: "I'm super open.

"Sometimes things need to be said, right? Otherwise you're just listening to all the whining. With most of the media, I have zero issues. Never have. When nonsense gets put out into the world, how else am I supposed to deal with that?"

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Klopp suggests Van Dijk has been unfairly singled out by Dutch media

Van Dijk is expected to start for the Netherlands in Xavi’s first match and will come up against a familiar face in the form of Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp, who is preparing to make his managerial debut with Germany.

Klopp was informed of the criticism aimed at Van Dijk and has defended his former Reds captain, suggesting he has been unfairly singled out following the Netherlands’ World Cup exit.

He told reporters: "I think you yourselves know that you are quite critical. Virgil should tell you that.

"Our German journalists are pretty good too [at being critical], but you might not even be that much worse. I haven't really followed the Dutch press, but I assume you weren't happy with the elimination.

"Then the captain gets more criticism too. Virgil has had a lot of great moments in his career and also a few lesser ones. Because he is not only physically present, but normally also because of his performances, I can imagine that he gets singled out a bit."

The Netherlands and Germany will lock horns in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Thursday night for their opening fixture in League A Group 2, which also includes Serbia and Greece.