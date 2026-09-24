Preview: Plymouth Argyle vs Burton Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

Looking to record their fifth consecutive competitive victory, promotion-chasing Plymouth Argyle welcome relegation-tipped Burton Albion to Home Park for a League One contest on Saturday afternoon.

The Pilgrims opened their EFL Trophy account with a resounding Devonshire success earlier in the week, whilst the Brewers were bested by Nottingham Forest Under-21s on penalties in the East Midlands.

Match preview

After smashing Crystal Palace Under-21s 5-1 at Home Park in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night, Plymouth Argyle have now enjoyed four straight wins for the first time since the beginning of the calendar year.

Since a 2-0 loss at former Premier League champions Leicester City on September 1, the Pilgrims have flexed their promotion-winning potential, netting 10 goals across three third-tier victories.

The latest of those triumphs in League One arrived last weekend, when a brilliant brace from ex-Tottenham Hotspur youngster Oliver Irow headlined the 4-2 beating of Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

After missing out on a top-six finish on the final day of last season, Tom Cleverley's men are on a mission to fight for automatic promotion this time around, with Plymouth currently sitting in third spot in the League One standings, two points behind pacesetters Bradford City.

Following the departure of Lorent Tolaj to Championship outfit Bristol City during the summer transfer window, Canadian marksman Aribim Pepple has stepped up to the attacking plate, netting three goals in his opening seven third-tier appearances.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Last keeping a clean sheet during a 1-0 League One win over AFC Wimbledon in April, Burton Albion's run without a shutout stretched to 12 competitive matches on Tuesday as they lost on penalties to Nottingham Forest Under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

Focusing on third-tier matters, the Brewers are currently in the midst of a three-game winless run (D2 L1), blowing a two-goal lead at the Pirelli Stadium last weekend, when Mansfield Town managed a 2-2 draw.

Despite being widely tipped to experience serious trouble at the foot of the table this term, standout wins over Leicester (2-1) and Wimbledon (4-1) have kept Gary Bowyer's troops away from the current bottom-four conversation.

Apart from that exceptional result at the King Power Stadium in late August, Burton have struggled on the road this season, losing back-to-back away matches at newly-promoted Notts County (2-1) and recently-relegated Oxford United (3-0).

Adding to the Pirelli pessimism ahead of Saturday's trip to Devon, the Brewers have failed to win any of their past nine games (D4 L5) versus Plymouth, last earning victory over the Pilgrims courtesy of a Kyle McFadzean brace in October 2018.

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

Plymouth Argyle form (all competitions):

Burton Albion League One form:

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Plymouth's comfortable win in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday came at a cost, with striker Owen Oseni picking up a serious-looking ankle problem.

It is extremely unlikely that the 23-year-old will feature this weekend, leaving Pepple and Will Evans as the two available central strikers.

Netting a brace earlier in the week, Caleb Watts is shining in an attack-minded Plymouth outfit this season but could drop back down to the bench for this one.

After playing every single minute of League One action for Burton so far, centre-back Toby Sibbick is currently away on international duty with Uganda.

As a result, the Brewers will need to find a new partner for Harvey Araujo and Curtis Tilt in the backline, with Jason Sraha potentially coming into the XI.

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Harding, Mitchell, Pleguezuelo, Sorinola; Bakinson, White, Curtis, Evans, Irow; Pepple

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Addai; Sraha, Tilt, Araujo; Lofthouse, Chauke, Collar, Armer; Rodrigues, Webster, Vickers

We say: Plymouth Argyle 2-0 Burton Albion

Scoring two or more goals in five of their six home matches so far, Plymouth are understandably the favourites for three points this weekend.

The Pilgrims quest for goals will be aided by the absence of Burton defender Sibbick, with the Brewers likely to suffer defeat in Devon.

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