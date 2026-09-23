Real Madrid: Why Rodri Barcelona move is hurting Mourinho despite Bernardo Silva

Real Madrid added Bernardo Silva to a midfield already containing Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Arda Guler, but their failure to sign Rodri is beginning to look more significant after defeats to Real Betis and Atletico Madrid.

Jose Mourinho insisted in August that Real did not have a midfield problem even after losing their battle with Barcelona for the former Manchester City star.

"I don't think we have a deficit," the Portuguese said, describing Rodri as the potential "cherry on top" rather than an essential addition.

Seven La Liga matches later, Madrid's problem is not a lack of midfield quality.

It is that none of Mourinho's options naturally performs all the functions Rodri could have combined in one position.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are already benefiting from precisely that profile.

Bernardo Silva has improved Madrid without replacing Rodri

Bernardo was an obvious way to add experience, intelligence and greater control in possession following his arrival from Manchester City.

However, the Portugal international does not interpret midfield in the same way as his former teammate.

Bernardo excels at receiving in tight areas, carrying possession, combining with teammates and helping his side circulate the ball further forward.

Rodri can operate as the reference point behind all of that.

He can receive from the centre-backs, dictate the tempo, offer protection against transitions and provide the platform from which more attacking midfielders can move higher up the pitch.

Madrid have players capable of performing each of those tasks individually.

Tchouameni provides defensive protection and can contribute to the first phase of build-up, while Valverde brings intensity, ball-carrying ability and huge physical coverage.

Camavinga is particularly effective at escaping pressure and progressing possession.

Guler offers greater creativity in advanced areas, while Bellingham is most dangerous when allowed to attack spaces closer to goal.

The problem for Mourinho is combining those qualities without asking one or more of his midfielders to perform duties that do not maximise their strengths.

Madrid have effectively been searching for that balance since Toni Kroos retired in 2024.

Rodri appeared capable of addressing the issue directly, but Barcelona entered the race during the summer and ultimately convinced the Spain international to move to Camp Nou.

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla / Pressinphoto

Atletico defeat exposed the missing midfield profile

Madrid's 2-1 derby defeat provided perhaps the clearest example yet of why Mourinho wanted Rodri.

Tchouameni and Valverde formed the deeper midfield pairing, with Guler and Bellingham occupying more advanced positions.

On paper, it gave Madrid athleticism, defensive coverage and considerable attacking quality.

In practice, Atletico controlled long periods of the contest.

Diego Simeone's side finished with 61% possession and 18 attempts, while Madrid produced only eight shots and struggled to establish sustained territorial control.

Rodri would not automatically have changed the result, particularly after Dean Huijsen's dismissal complicated Madrid's task.

However, the nature of the performance highlighted the role Mourinho still lacks.

A specialist controller could potentially allow Bellingham to remain closer to the penalty area instead of becoming more involved in deeper construction.

Valverde could also attack space more aggressively without carrying as much responsibility for maintaining the team's structure.

The uncomfortable part for Madrid is that Rodri is already performing that job for their biggest rivals.

He completed 67 of 74 passes in Barcelona's 3-1 victory over Sevilla and 113 of 118 against Levante, providing a stable platform alongside Pedri.

His presence allows Pedri to receive possession further forward, while Barcelona's wide players and full-backs can take more aggressive positions knowing there is protection behind them.

Hansi Flick's side have opened a six-point advantage over Madrid after seven league matches.

That gap cannot simply be reduced to one transfer decision, and there is no guarantee that Rodri would have produced exactly the same impact at the Bernabeu.

The early weeks of the season have nevertheless reinforced why Madrid pursued him and why Mourinho regarded him as an "extraordinary player".

Mourinho has no shortage of elite midfielders.

What he still appears to be searching for is one player capable of connecting all of them.