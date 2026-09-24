Argentina news: Two players drop out of Lionel Scaloni's squad ahead of Lionel Messi farewell game

Juan Foyth and Thiago Almada have withdrawn from the Argentina squad ahead of the upcoming three friendlies against Bolivia, Burkina Faso and Benin.

After experiencing an injury-hit year, Foyth was called up for the first time since playing in a 2-0 win over Angola in November 2025.

Almada, meanwhile, has become a regular fixture in Lionel Scaloni's squad, including five appearances in Argentina's run to the 2026 World Cup final.

However, Foyth and Almada will be forced to miss Argentina's upcoming three friendlies due to injury.

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Why have Foyth and Almada withdrawn from Argentina squad?

Foyth has not played for Villarreal since the end of August because of a muscle issue.

After missing four games, Foyth returned to the squad as an unused substitute for Sunday's 3-1 win over Levante.

However, it has ultimately been decided that he would be better served by working on his fitness with his club rather than risk suffering a setback by playing for the national side.

As for Almada, who joined River Plate from Atletico Madrid in the summer, was withdrawn in the early stages of Saturday's clash against Huracan.

Subsequent tests have revealed that the River Plate attacker has sustained a grade 1 quadriceps tear.

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Argentine duo to miss Messi farewell game

As a result of their withdrawals, Foyth and Almada will miss out on the chance to feature in Lionel Messi's final game for Argentina.

The Inter Miami star took the decision after the World Cup to call time on his international career at the age of 39.

Messi will make his final international appearance in the game against Benin at the Estadio Monumental on October 7.