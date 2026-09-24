Ibrahima Konate injury latest: How long will Real Madrid centre-back be out?

Ibrahima Konate will reportedly be available for Real Madrid's next match against Villarreal, as a potential long-term issue for the France international has been ruled out.

The centre-back had been in line to represent France during the September/October international break and was in a strong position to start against Turkey on Friday given William Saliba's absence.

However, it was announced on Thursday that Konate had withdrawn from the squad, having suffered a knee injury during a training session on Wednesday; Manchester United's Leny Yoro has received a call-up as his replacement.

Naturally, there was some concern from the Real Madrid camp, but according to journalist Arancha Rodriguez, it is only a short-term issue.

Rodriguez claims that Konate will be available for selection against Villarreal, as Real Madrid prepare to resume their La Liga campaign on October 10.

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla / Pressinphoto

Konate 'available' for Real Madrid's next match against Villarreal

The 27-year-old made the move to Real Madrid on a free transfer over the summer following the expiration of his contract at Liverpool.

Konate has been a starter for Real Madrid this season, making seven appearances in all competitions, including six appearances in Spain's top flight.

The centre-back will now undergo treatment in Madrid before resuming training ahead of the team's domestic contest with the Yellow Submarine.

© Imago

Huijsen suspended vs. Villarreal, Militao still injured

Dean Huijsen is suspended for Real Madrid's next match following his red card in the Madrid derby, while Eder Militao has still not recovered from a long-term hamstring injury.

As a result, it is expected that Konate will start against Villarreal, most likely alongside Antonio Rudiger; Aurelien Tchouameni is another emergency option in the middle of the defence.

Federico Valverde, meanwhile, is set to be available for the clash with Villarreal despite suffering a grade three ankle sprain in the Madrid derby.