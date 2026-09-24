Liverpool transfer news: 'Formal' contact talks with £67m star on hold as Andoni Iraola faces major shakeup to squad

Liverpool are unlikely to enter into contract discussions with Alisson Becker until later this year, the newest report has revealed.

The Reds enjoyed a successful end to the first part of the season, beating Bournemouth 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium, leaving them sixth in the Premier League with nine points from a possibel 15.

Boss Andoni Iraola will hope that his players return without injury issues from the international break, though he will not have to worry about goalkeeper Alisson, who was not called up to the Brazil squad.

The shot-stopper is still the club's number one despite the presence of backup Giorgi Mamardashvili, though he only has one year left on his Reds contract.

A new report from TEAMtalk claims that discussions between Alisson and the Merseysiders over a new contract will not take place until later this year, fuelling speculation of a potential exit.

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Alisson Becker contract latest: Why Liverpool should keep their goalkeeper

Signed in the summer of 2018 for £67m, Alisson has arguably become one of the Premier League's best ever goalkeepers.

Alisson has started the 2026-27 season in fine fashion, with the shot-stopper making a particularly impressive save during his side's win against Bournemouth last weekend.

The Brazilian will be 34 in October, but while he may no longer be able to sweep as quickly off of his line, his positioning and reflexes are still excellent.

ALISSON BECKER IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE (2026-27) Matches: 5 Starts: 5 Clean Sheets: 3 Saves: 14 Successful Passes Percentage: 81.5%

Goalkeepers often stay at the top level for longer than outfield players, and continuity could be beneficial to Liverpool considering Mamardashvili has not yet shown he is capable of stepping into the number one role at Anfield.

However, Alisson has been heavily linked with a move back to Italy for some time, and if the veteran wants to return to Serie A, the Reds would be powerless to stop him.

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Liverpool expiring contracts: Who else could leave other than Alisson?

Alisson's contract is not the only one expiring at the end of the season, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Wataru Endo and Kostas Tsimikas all in the final year of their deals.

Endo and Tsimikas are almost certain to leave, while Gomez's injury problems makes a renewal unlikely despite his incredible service over the years.

Van Dijk has been one of the best defenders in the Premier League this season, and while he is 35, he has never relied upon his speed.

Extending his contract for at least another season would be sensible, especially if the club lose a leader such as Alisson in the summer.