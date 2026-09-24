Arsenal injury news: Jurrien Timber latest as Mikel Arteta learns Netherlands 'decision' ahead of Germany Nations League game

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber has been left out of the Netherlands' squad for their coming Nations League clash with Germany.

Premier League football has paused for the September international break, which is set to last for three weeks.

The break from league action will naturally fuel concerns about injuries, though Gunners midfielder Declan Rice has already withdrawn from the England camp in what will be seen as positive news by Mikel Arteta.

There are also fears about right-back Timber, who underwent groin surgery in the summer and has only played 105 minutes of football this season.

However, Netherlands boss Xavi has confirmed that he intends to be careful with the fitness of the 25-year-old, and he has left the defender out of his squad for their clash with Germany on Thursday.

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The Gunners were beaten 3-0 by Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday in the Premier League, and the nature of that loss was alarming.

Ezri Konsa and Gabriel Magalhaes struggled at the back, while Timber himself looked rusty on the right side of defence before being substituted on the hour mark.

The Dutchman was understandably not at his sharpest, but concerns have been raised about the strength of the Londoners' back four.

Timber's injury woes have been compounded by the fact William Saliba is expected to be out for months, and Arteta's side have predictably looked more vulnerable.

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Arsenal injury news: Does Mikel Arteta deserve more credit?

There is an argument that the Gunners deserve more credit for their start to the season given they have been dealing with a somewhat broken squad.

Saliba is yet to play a minute this season, while Rice was reportedly on the verge of suffering a serious injury while on international duty at the World Cup.

Ben White was forced off earlier this season against Sunderland, while Timber has been dealing with injury issues since the final stages of 2025-26.

Arsenal may have lost to Brighton, but a return of 12 points from 15 in the Premier League despite so many issues in the squad should be seen positively.