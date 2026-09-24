Preview: Bulgaria vs Luxembourg - prediction, team news, lineups

Set to kick off their 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign in Plovdiv, Bulgaria and Luxembourg will meet at Stadion Hristo Botev on Saturday evening.

The pair's League C Group 4 opener will be the first of four fixtures apiece across the next fortnight, in a group also featuring Estonia and Iceland.

Match preview

After finishing second in their group last time around, Bulgaria entered the Nations League playoffs, where they fought with the Republic of Ireland for a place in League B.

However, despite leading until the final half-hour in Dublin, the Lions lost 2-1 both home and away, consigning them to an extended stay in Europe's third tier.

Then, they finished rock bottom of Group E in World Cup qualifying, conceding at a rate of three goals per game and only beating Georgia on the final day after enduring six straight defeats.

Aleksandar Dimitrov's side responded by winning two FIFA World Series games in March, before losing to Montenegro and drawing 2-2 with Moldova in a pair of summer friendlies.

Still trusted to lead his national team despite such a slow start, Dimitrov now faces a quickfire quartet of Group 4 fixtures, starting with back-to-back home games.

© Imago

While their hosts are ranked 85th, Luxembourg sit 99th in the current world rankings, which reflects their own modest status.

The pair met twice in the most recent Nations League, with Les Lions Rouges failing to score either time and only picking up one point, before going on to finish last in their group.

Having subsequently stayed in League C by beating playoff rivals Malta both home and away in March, they at least avoided relegation to the bottom tier.

It was an even more fruitless World Cup qualifying campaign for the tiny principality, as Jeff Strasser's side failed to claim any points and scored just once in six matches.

Then beaten 1-0 by a very young Italy team, before defeating Albania by the same scoreline, Luxembourg experienced mixed fortunes in their two summer friendlies.

Bulgaria form (all competitions):

L

L

L

W

L

D

Luxembourg form (all competitions):

L

L

W

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago / Guillermo Martinez

Highlighting their lack of resources, Bulgaria's squad for this opening slate of Nations League games only features two men that ply their trade in one of Europe's top five leagues.

Leeds United's Ilia Gruev and Lukas Petkov of newly promoted Bundesliga club Elversberg could both start on Saturday.

Though he has yet to net a senior international goal, the latter has scored once and provided one assist in Germany's top division this term, and he should beat Vladimir Nikolov to selection up front.

Meanwhile, Andrian Kraev, who bagged the winner against Luxembourg in November 2024, hopes to join Gruev in central midfield.

Once again, the visitors will be led by veteran skipper Laurent Jans, who has 124 caps to his name; however, fellow defender Seid Korac must miss out due to injury.

Sampdoria forward Daniel Sinani is set to feature in the final third, with support potentially coming from brothers Vincent and Sebastien Thill.

Bulgaria possible starting lineup:

Mitov; Turitsov, K. Dimitrov, Velkov, Petrov; Kraev, Gruev, Stoyanov; Rusev, L. Petkov, Z. Dimitrov

Luxembourg possible starting lineup:

Moris; Jans, Carlson, Mahmutovic, Veiga; Bohnert, Olesen, Barreiro, Moreira, V. Thill; Sinani

We say: Bulgaria 1-0 Luxembourg

Both nations have struggled to score in recent campaigns, so it could be a single-goal game in Plovdiv.

Bulgaria were blown away by strong opponents in World Cup qualifying, but they should beat little Luxembourg on home turf.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.