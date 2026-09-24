Chelsea injury news: Blues goalkeeper ruled out of international fixture

Chelsea goalkeeper Mike Penders has allegedly been ruled out of Belgium's UEFA Nations League fixture with Italy.

With Real Madrid stopper Thibaut Courtois not in the squad, Penders had been in contention to make his senior debut for his country.

That is despite making just two starts - both in the EFL Cup - for Chelsea during the 2026-27 campaign.

However, as per Voetbal Belgie, Penders has sustained an injury that will prevent him from facing the Azzurri.

© Imago / Michal Fajt

Chelsea goalkeeper Penders suffers injury

The report claims that the 21-year-old has suffered an issue with one of his quads.

That has subsequently led to him being left in Belgium with Leandro Trossard, who has also been ruled out of the Italy game.

At this point in time, it is unclear whether Penders will be able to come back into contention for the following UEFA Nations League contest at home to France.

Belgium are beginning a new era under Mark van Bommel, who replaced Rudi Garcia after their 2026 World Cup quarter-final exit.

© Imago / Action Plus

Which goalkeeper will start for Belgium against Italy?

Penders is one of three uncapped goalkeepers in Van Bommel's first squad, the others being Maarten Vandevoordt and Jari De Busser of RB Leipzig and AZ Alkmaar respectively.

Nevertheless, Manchester United's Senne Lammens, who has three caps to his name, is in line to take the place of Courtois.

Van Bommel may consider using more than Lammens over the course of the upcoming UEFA Nations League schedule, which includes four matches in the space of two weeks.