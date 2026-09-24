Preview: Albania vs Belarus - prediction, team news, lineups

Arena Kombetare will stage Albania’s first home match in the new UEFA Nations League campaign against Belarus on Saturday night.

These two nations must finish top of League C Group 3 - also including Finland and San Marino - if they wish to secure automatic promotion, or finish second to enter the promotion playoffs.

Match preview

Albania narrowly missed out on qualifying for their first World Cup as an independent nation this summer, after they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Poland in the playoff finals, letting a one-goal lead slip with less than half an hour remaining.

Sylvinho departed his role as head coach in May and has since been replaced by Rolando Maran, who has now decided to take on a fresh challenge on the international stage after managing 11 different Italian clubs over a 22-year period.

Maran is yet to hit the ground running with Albania, though, with 1-0 friendly losses to Israel and Luxembourg in June extending the nation’s unwanted losing streak to five matches. This has come after they enjoyed a five-game winning run between September and November 2025.

Ranked 67th in the world by FIFA, Albania were relegated from League B in the previous edition of the Nations League, finishing bottom of their group despite accumulating seven points from six games against Czech Republic, Ukraine and Georgia.

Not since 1997 have the Red and Blacks suffered six straight defeats, but they are unbeaten across their last four encounters with Belarus (W3 D1), including home and away wins during the 2020-21 Nations League.

However, Belarus have put together a six-game unbeaten streak across all competitions (W3 D3) and are yet to suffer defeat under new head coach Viktor Goncharenko, who replaced Carlos Alos in January.

Three successive friendly victories over Cyprus (1-0), Armenia (2-1) and Syria (4-1) were recorded before they played out a 2-2 draw with Burkina Faso in their most recent match in June.

Ranked 96th in the world by FIFA, Belarus have never qualified for a World Cup or European Championship, while they narrowly missed out on a Nations League promotion playoff spot in the 2024-25 campaign, finishing two points behind Bulgaria in second place.

The White Wings travel to Tirana on Saturday seeking to claim their first away win over Albania since November 2007 when they beat the Red and Blacks 4-2 in a Euros qualifier.

Albania form (all competitions):