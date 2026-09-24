Netherlands vs. Germany confirmed lineups: Xavi, Jurgen Klopp make bold decisions for Nations League showdown

Jurgen Klopp has named his first starting lineup as Germany head coach for tonight’s UEFA Nations League showdown with the Netherlands in Amsterdam.

Back in management over two years after ending his legendary spell at Liverpool, Klopp has opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation with captain Joshua Kimmich selected as a midfielder rather than a right-back, where he played under predecessor Julian Nagelsmann.

Borussia Dortmund’s Felix Nmecha will link arms with Kimmich in the middle of the pitch, as Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala operates in the number 10 role.

Despite the impressive form of uncapped Eintracht Frankfurt forward Younes Ebnoutalib, who has scored five goals in as many games this season, Arsenal’s Kai Havertz will lead the line, with Karim Adeyemi and Kevin Schade chosen to provide support from out wide.

In defence, Freiburg’s Philipp Treu will make his full international debut for Germany at right-back, joining Jonathan Tah, Nico Schlotterbeck and Nathaniel Brown in a back four protecting new No.1 goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The likes of Serge Gnabry, Nadiem Amiri, Anton Stach and Chris Fuhrich will begin as substitutes, while Florian Wirtz, Nick Woltemade, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Said El Mala are among those who will not be involved after being named in the second group for fixtures next month.

One Timber out, one Timber in as Xavi names first Netherlands XI

© Iconsport / KOEN VAN WEEL / ANP, Azzuu

As for the Netherlands, new head coach Xavi will have to cope without Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber, who is having his fitness managed having only just recovered from a long-term groin injury.

However, Jurrien’s brother Quinten Timber of Crystal Palace has been named in the first XI and will play alongside Tijjani Reijnders and Ryan Gravenberch in a three-man midfield.

Xavi’s first starting lineup as the Oranje boss includes eight Premier League-based players and four of those feature in the backline, including Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, wearing the captain’s armband, is joined in a four-man defence by Tottenham duo Jan Paul van Hecke and Micky van de Ven, with Real Madrid’s Denzel Dumfries starting at right-back.

Fresh from scoring a hat-trick for Sunderland in the Premier League last weekend, Brian Brobbey will start up front for the Netherlands in between wingers Cody Gakpo and Crysencio Summerville.

The likes of Jeremie Frimpong, Nathan Ake, Joey Veerman and Noa Lang have been named as substitutes’, while PSV Eindhoven’s Ruben van Bommel and AZ Alkmaar’s Mexx Meerdink are two uncapped attackers hoping to make their debut from the bench.

Netherlands starting lineup: Verbruggen; Dumfries; Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Gravenberch, Q. Timber, Reijnders; Summerville, Brobbey, Gakpo

Subs: Flekken, Roefs, Ake, Frimpong, Geertruida, Hato, Koopmeiners, Til, Veerman, Lang, Meerdink, Van Bommel

Germany starting lineup: Ter Stegen, Treu, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown; Kimmich, Nmecha; Adeyemi, Musiala, Schade; Havertz

Subs: Dahmen, Nubel, Behrens, Bisseck, Rosenfelder, Vagnoman, Amiri, Engelhardt, Fuhrich, Stach, Ebnoutalib, Gnabry