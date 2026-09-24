Portugal vs. Wales team news: Cristiano Ronaldo decision made by Jorge Jesus for UEFA Nations League fixture

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in Portugal's starting lineup for Thursday's UEFA Nations League fixture against Wales.

Although international retirement was a clear possibility after the World Cup, the 41-year-old has been named in Jorge Jesus's first XI since replacing Roberto Martinez.

Despite failing to lay a glove on Spain in their 1-0 defeat in the last 16 of that tournament, only one alteration has been made.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Joao Neves has dropped down to the substitutes' bench to be replaced by Ruben Neves.

That means that Pedro Neto and Joao Felix are among those to retain their places in the team.

Bernardo Silva and Rafael Leao - of Real Madrid and Galatasaray respectively - are only named among the replacements.

© Imago / Sportimage

Bellamy makes five Wales changes for Portugal game

Meanwhile, Wales boss Craig Bellamy has made five alterations to the side that started the 2-1 friendly defeat in Romania in June.

Ben Davies is able to return to the defence, which appears to be a back four with Ethan Ampadu being used in midfield.

Jay Dasilva, Ben Cabango, David Brooks and Lewis Koumas are also handed opportunities in the first XI.

Liverpool attacker Koumas seems most likely to start as a number nine, with Brennan Johnson on the right flank.

The likes of Dan James and Kieffer Moore have only been named on the substitutes' bench.

Portugal XI: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; R Neves, Vitinha, Fernandes; Neto, Ronaldo, Felix

Subs: Araujo, Conceicao, Dalot, Leao, J Neves, Palhinha, Ramos, B Silva, R Silva, Soares, Tavares, Trincao

Wales XI: Ward; Williams, Cabango, Davies, Dasilva; Ampadu; James, Sheehan; Johnson, Koumas, Brooks

Subs: Cornell, King, Mepham, Burns, Cullen, Moore, Roberts, Norrington-Davies, Harris, Thomas, James, J Colwill