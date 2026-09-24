Preview: USA vs Peru - prediction, team news, lineups

The fall international window kicks off Saturday for the USA, as they welcome Peru to Inter.co Stadium for a friendly in Orlando.

This is the Yanks' first game since their disappointing World Cup exit in July, when they lost 4-1 to Belgium, while Peru were beaten in their last friendly by future world champions Spain, 3-1.

Match preview

A World Cup tournament full of ups and downs for the Americans ended much sooner than they had anticipated as a series of errors saw them lose to an ageing Belgian side this past summer.

Despite that, the federation is sticking with Mauricio Pochettino as manager, with the former Tottenham boss extending his contract last month for four more years.

The Americans have lost three of their last four friendlies, with the last one coming in July against Germany at Soldier Field in Chicago (2-1).

On Saturday, they will try to avoid matching their longest losing run of 2026 (two games), dropping their first two friendlies of the year to Belgium and Portugal, respectively.

Inter.co Stadium has been good to the national team through the years, with the men’s side holding a perfect 7-0 record all-time at that venue.

USA are undefeated in their three matches versus Peru this century, with that last triumph occurring in a 2015 friendly in Washington, DC (2-1).

© Imago

The Mano Menezes era as Peru manager has begun rather disappointingly, with his side winning just one of their four matches in 2026 (2-1 versus Haiti).

Under the former Brazilian coach, they have netted just one goal in the opening 45 minutes while conceding eight in four matches.

The Peruvians have failed to win two of their last three internationals when netting the opening goal, drawing Honduras 2-2 in a March friendly.

At the same time, they have not suffered successive defeats all year despite being relatively inconsistent overall.

They can extend their unbeaten run against CONCACAF opposition to three matches with a win or draw on Saturday, after coming from behind to defeat Haiti in a friendly back in June.

La Bicolor can claim their first victory against the US on American soil Saturday since the 1997 US Cup when they blanked them 1-0.

USA Friendlies Form:

USA Form (all competitions)

Peru Friendlies Form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Chris Arjoon / ZUMA Wire

Christian Pulisic was not selected for the US squad as he recovers from fitness issues that sidelined him for much of the World Cup, Ricardo Pepi is out after a recent injury with his club side, PSV, while Folarin Balogun is being rested.

Yunus Musah will reach the half-century mark for caps if he features in their three upcoming games, while over a dozen US players selected for this window have no senior appearances, such as Cavan Sullivan.

On the Peru side, Fabio Gruber was left off the team after suffering an injury at Mainz 05, and Kenji Cabrera is recovering from foot surgery.

Pedro Gallese will return to a venue he knows well, with the Peruvian keeper playing six seasons for Orlando City before his move to Deportivo Cali, while Wilder Cartagena still plays in Florida for the Lions, joining them permanently in 2023.

USA possible starting lineup:

Freese; Freeman, Richards, Trusty; Dest, Musah, Adams, Tillman, A. Robinson; Sullivan, Hall

Peru possible starting lineup:

Gallese; Lopez, Garces, Araujo, Sonne; Noriega, Cartagena, Carrillo; Vidales, Lapadula, Ugarriza

We say: USA 2-0 Peru

This American squad may lack experience, but their speed and depth should be enough to overpower a Peru side in poor form and still struggling to find solid continuity.