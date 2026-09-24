Kai Havertz injury latest: Germany boss Jurgen Klopp reveals scan plan for Arsenal star

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz will have a scan after being forced off in Germany's 1-1 draw against the Netherlands.

Germany boss Jurgen Klopp looked set to start his tenure with a win after Felix Nmecha opened the scoring in the first half of Thursday's UEFA Nations League clash.

However, Cody Gakpo netted a stoppage-time equaliser to deny his former Liverpool boss a winning start.

Klopp and Germany's disappointment of missing out on three points was compounded by injuries to Havertz and Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala.

Havertz went down with a suspected hamstring issue not long after being on the receiving end of a strong challenge from Quinten Timber.

© Imago / Maximilian Koch

Klopp delivers Havertz, Musiala update

The Arsenal forward received treatment from Germany's medical team before being replaced by Younes Eboutalib in the 32nd minute.

Musiala, meanwhile, failed to make it to kick-off after pulling up with an apparent thigh injury in the pre-match warm-up.

Speaking about Havertz and Musiala after the game, Klopp told RTL: "Both are currently undergoing an MRI. I hope we get the diagnosis this evening (Thursday).

"But of course, this isn't great. I hope it's nothing serious. The lads are probably out for us. But hopefully, they'll be back in action relatively quickly."

© Iconsport / Mark Pain/Alamy Live News

Havertz becomes latest Arsenal fitness concern over international break

Klopp's comments suggest that the two players will likely miss Germany's next three matches, which will see them play Greece home and away on either side of a meeting with Serbia.

For Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, he will want to know whether Havertz will be ready for the Premier League game against Leeds United on October 10.

Arsenal have already seen Declan Rice and Marli Salmon pull out of the England squads for the senior side and Under-18s respectively.

Jurrien Timber, meanwhile, was left out of the Netherlands' matchday squad after his manager, Xavi, revealed he was being cautious with the defender's fitness following his recent injury troubles.