Friday's UEFA Nations League predictions including Turkey vs. France, Italy vs. Belgium

Today's UEFA Nations League predictions include a clash between Turkey and France, and a contest between Italy and Belgium.

© Imago / IPS

Georgia and Northern Ireland get their 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign underway on Friday night.

These nations are in Group B2, with Northern Ireland making the long trip to Tbilisi having earned promotion during the last campaign.

We say: Georgia 3-1 Northern Ireland

Although Northern Ireland are becoming increasingly settled under O'Neill, making the trip to Tbilisi without key players makes this a tough ask. Therefore, we are backing Kvaratshkelia and co to power their way to victory.

> Click here to read our full preview for Georgia vs. Northern Ireland, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Anca Tepei

Armenia and Latvia will lock horns in the UEFA Nations League on Friday night.

The duo are competing in Group 2 of League C in the 2026-27 tournament alongside Montenegro and Cyprus, with the winner of the section earning automatic promotion to League B.

We say: Armenia 1-1 Latvia

We are expecting Friday's match to be tight in terms of the scoreline; Armenia have home advantage, but Latvia should be good enough to secure a share of the spoils.

> Click here to read our full preview for Armenia vs. Latvia, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Both starting afresh after changing their manager, Italy and Belgium will kick off their 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign with a Friday night clash at Stadio Olimpico.

The pair's League A Group 1 opener will be the first of four games apiece across the next fortnight, in a group also featuring France and Turkey.

We say: Italy 1-1 Belgium

Neither side is likely to hit the ground running in Rome, as the process of adapting to a new coach may take up this whole international window.

While plenty of talent will be on display, it could be a disjointed contest, with both teams content to settle for an opening draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Italy vs. Belgium, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Visionhaus

France will begin life under new head coach Zinedine Zidane with a clash against Turkey in the UEFA Nations League on Friday night.

Les Bleus finished fourth at the 2026 World Cup, losing to Spain in the semi-finals and then England in the third-placed playoff, while Turkey were eliminated in the group stage.

We say: Turkey 1-2 France

Turkey are capable of making this a tricky match for France, and we are expecting it to be close in terms of the scoreline. However, France's quality in the final third of the field should see them navigate their way to all three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Turkey vs. France, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Zsombor Toth Photography

Hungary and Ukraine get their 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign underway on Friday night.

These two nations are alongside Georgia and Northern Ireland in Group B2, with Hungary being relegated from the top tier last time out.

We say: Hungary 2-1 Ukraine

This has all the makings of a tight encounter, with Hungary still looking to get over the disappointment of missing out on the World Cup playoffs. Nevertheless, we are backing Rossi's side to come through a hard-fought contest, potentially scoring a winning goal during the closing stages of the game.

> Click here to read our full preview for Hungary vs. Ukraine, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Kai Taller, Arena Akcji, Sipa USA

Hoping to start their UEFA Nations League B campaign with a bang, Poland will welcome Bosnia-Herzegovina to PGE Narodowy on Friday.

The White-Reds are eyeing a first win in four games, while the Dragons are keen to build on their World Cup showing.

We say: Poland 1-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina

Poland will be desperate to make a strong start to the Nations League after missing out on the World Cup, led by Lewandowski, who is sure to be a threat in the box.

Bosnia-Herzegovina have struggled on the road in recent months, but they will be motivated by their summer and Dzeko's approaching international retirement.

> Click here to read our full preview for Poland vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / TT

Hoping to put their frustrating 2026 World Cup firmly in the past, Sweden will kick off their UEFA Nations League B campaign on Friday, welcoming Group Four rivals Romania to Strawberry Arena.

The Blue and Yellow are looking for their first win in four games this week, while the Tricolorii could make it three games unbeaten by building on their victory last time out in June.

We say: Sweden 3-1 Romania

Sweden may be in poor form and low on morale after a disappointing World Cup campaign, but they should have more than enough to get the better of Romania on home turf this week.

The visitors are without a win on the road for 18 months, and it would not be surprising to see them fall to another defeat on Friday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sweden vs. Romania, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / SUSA

Montenegro and Cyprus will lock horns in the UEFA Nations League on Friday night.

The pair are competing in Group 2 of League C alongside Armenia and Latvia, with all four battling to secure first spot in the section and automatic promotion to League B.

We say: Montenegro 2-2 Cyprus

This should be an open and entertaining contest considering that both teams have a lot of quality in the final third of the field, but we are struggling to pick a winner on Friday night.

> Click here to read our full preview for Montenegro vs. Cyprus, including team news and predicted lineups