Preview: Faroe Islands vs Kazakhstan - prediction, team news, lineups

Kicking off their Nations League C campaign on home turf at Torsvollur, in-form Faroe Islands will lock horns with Kazakhstan on Saturday.

Landslidid are looking for a fourth win in five games, while the Hawks are eyeing their first victor in three outings.

Match preview

Eydun Klakstein's Faroe Islands may be ranked 123rd in the world by FIFA, but they will be optimistic about their chances this weekend, owing to their commendable record over the past year.

Since the start of September 2025, Landslidid have triumphed in six of their nine fixtures, losing just three times and keeping four clean sheets in the process.

Klakstein's side were beaten by higher-quality opposition such as Croatia during that stretch, but they demonstrated the strength to come out on top against more comparable opposition, and were even able to down Czech Republic 2-1 in a World Cup qualifier in October 2025.

Adding to Faroe Islands' sense of hope ahead of Saturday's showdown will be the memory of their 1-0 victory over Kazakhstan in November last year, as well as the fact the hosts have lost only once at home since 2023.

© Iconsport

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan are entering into a new era under manager John van 't Schip, who was appointed in August.

The former Ajax and Genoa star was most recently in charge of the Armenia national team between February and August 2025, leaving the role after just four matches, having suffered three defeats and claimed a single 2-2 draw with Montenegro.

Desperate to put that stint firmly in the past, Van 't Schip will need to help the Hawks bounce back June's 3-1 defeat against Hungary, though that loss was their first of 2026, following on from two wins and a 1-1 stalemate with Armenia.

In fact, Kazakhstan have only been beaten twice across the past 12 months overall, winning three and drawing three of their eight fixtures, a stretch that includes a commendable 1-1 tie with Belgium in a World Cup qualifier last November.

However, the visitors' away performances have long been dire, with the Hawks recording only one win - 2-0 against Liechtenstein in March 2025 - from their 16 matches on the road since October 2023.

Faroe Islands friendlies form:

W W L W



Kazakhstan friendlies form:

L

W

W

D

L

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Faroe Islands will be hoping their front three of Aki Samuelsen, Joannes Bjartalid and Hanus Sorensen - who has scored four of his five international goals at home - can fire the team to another win on Saturday.

That trio should be aided by Emil Joensen and Geza David Turi in the centre of the park, while wing-backs Mattias Hellisdal and Viljormur Davidsen provide support from out wide.

As for Kazakhstan, they 18-year-old Burnley striker Dastan Satpaev as he recovers from a hamstring injury, though Maksim Samorodov will be on hand to lead the line this weekend.

Ramazan Karimov and Artur Shushenachev look set to operate on the flanks, platformed by a midfield featuring Ramazan Orazov, Bauyrzhan Islamkhan and Galymzhan Kenzhebek.

Faroe Islands possible starting lineup:

Lamhauge; Faero, Vatnhamar, Edmundsson; Hellisdal, Joensen, Turi, Davidsen; Samuelsen, Bjartalid, Sorensen

Kazakhstan possible starting lineup:

Anarbekov; Mrynskiy, Kasabulat, Alip, Vorogovskiy; Orazov, Islamkhan, Kenzhebek; Karimov, Samorodov, Shushenachev

We say: Faroe Islands 2-1 Kazakhstan

Faroe Islands will be confident of victory this weekend after winning three of their last four matches, keeping two clean sheets in the process.

Kazakhstan have a new manager in the dugout, and will be competitive after losing just twice across the past 12 months.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.