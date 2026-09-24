Preview: London City Lionesses W vs Brighton & Hove Albion Women - prediction, team news, lineups

London City Lionesses W will welcome Brighton & Hove Albion Women to Hayes Lane for Saturday’s Women’s Super League clash.

The hosts are aiming for a third consecutive victory in all competitions, while the visitors are searching for their first WSL win of the campaign.

Match preview

Backed by their ambitious owner Michelle Kang, London City made a number of high-profile signings in the summer, including the arrivals of Mapi Leon, Alexia Putellas, Rosa Kafaji and Kadidiatou Diani.

The new-look squad has made a promising start to the 2026-27 season, recording three victories in their opening four competitive matches.

Eder Maestre's side kicked off the campaign with a statement 2-1 win over Manchester United, before they lost by the same scoreline in their away clash against West Ham United on matchday two.

London City quickly bounced back with a dominant 4-1 away win over newly-promoted Charlton Athletic, leaving them in fourth spot in the WSL table and three points adrift of early pace setters Manchester City.

Another victory followed in midweek as Nikita Parris and Diani struck late in a 2-0 success against second-tier Leicester City in the Women's League Cup group stage.

They will now turn their focus back to league action, with the hosts aiming to record a second straight win in meetings with Brighton after picking up a 2-1 victory in February's away clash.

© Imago / Sportimage

Brighton's preparations for the new season were dealt a blow when Dario Vidosic, who led the club to last season's FA Cup final, resigned just a week before the start of the Women's Super League campaign.

Arturo Ruiz left his position as Real Sociedad boss to take over the reins at Brighton, where he is still waiting for his first league win after seeing his team take two points from their opening three games.

The Seagulls fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Arsenal on the opening weekend of the season before they played out draws with Birmingham City and Aston Villa.

As a result of their underwhelming start, Brighton are sitting in 10th place in the standings and a point clear of the bottom two.

The Seagulls at least managed to boost their confidence with a dominant 4-0 success in their midweek League Cup meeting with Charlton, which came courtesy of an Olaug Tvedten brace and goals from Caitlin Hayes and Sophie Peskett.

They will now be aiming to produce a repeat of last season's away clash with London City, which saw them prevail by a slender 1-0 scoreline.

London City Lionesses W Women's Super League form:

London City Lionesses W form (all competitions):

W

L

W

W

Brighton & Hove Albion Women Women's Super League form:

Brighton & Hove Albion Women form (all competitions):

L

D

D

W

Team News

© Imago / Action Plus

London City are unable to call upon Malou Marcetto and Kosovare Asllani, who are both working on their recoveries from serious knee injuries.

There are also doubts surrounding the availability of versatile defender Alanna Kennedy and forward Delphine Cascarino.

After making changes in midweek, Maestre could revert back to the side that started last Saturday’s commanding win over Charlton.

Meanwhile, the Seagulls remain without the injured quartet of Aisha Masaka, Tahirah Heron, and Nadia Krezyman.

Defender Moeka Minami has missed the last two competitive matches, making her an obvious doubt for the away trip.

Olaug Tvedten is pushing to make her first WSL start after scoring a brace and providing an assist in the midweek win over Charlton.

London City Lionesses W possible starting lineup:

Lete; Fernandez, Kardinaal, Leon, Pattinson; Geyoro, Arques; Diani, Van de Donk, Putellas; Goodwin

Brighton & Hove Albion Women possible starting lineup:

Nnadozie; George, Hayes, Vanegas, Olislagers; Seike, Walti, Symonds; Haley, Tvedten, Kirby

We say: London City Lionesses W 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion Women

While Brighton are yet to win in the league this season, they have avoided defeat in their last three competitive games, and we think they will do enough to hold London City to their first draw of the 2026-27 campaign.

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