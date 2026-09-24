Why England and Thomas Tuchel must take Trent Alexander-Arnold to Euro 2028 if they want to replicate Spain

England must ensure that someone such as Trent Alexander-Arnold is part of their squad for Euro 2028 if they wish to win silverware like Spain.

The Three Lions will welcome the Spanish to Wembley on Saturday, and it would be understandable if the home crowd were envious of their counterparts.

Spain won Euro 2024 and World Cup 2026, whereas England were eliminated from the final of the former and from the semi-final of the latter.

Boss Thomas Tuchel will believe that his side could have at least reached the final of the World Cup, though if he wishes to win major silverware, he must take inspiration from the Spanish and make braver choices.

Here, Sports Mole explains why the likes of Alexander-Arnold could help England reach the heights of Spain.

© Imago

Thomas Tuchel: Lack of bravery at the World Cup

Reaching the semi-finals of a World Cup would be seen as a strong achievement by any country in isolation, but England's summer was defined by a lack of bravery from Tuchel.

The squad the head coach took to North America was physically imposing, though there was little creativity or flair in the side beyond Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham.

England scored 14 goals in the seven games before their playoff clash with France for third at the World Cup, with Bellingham and Kane both scoring six times.

Relying on the pair to such an extent inevitably capped how far the Three Lions could reach, so it was no surprise that they found no answers to Argentina in the semi-final.

ENGLAND'S SCORERS AT THE WORLD CUP 1. Jude Bellingham 2. Harry Kane 3. Bukayo Saka 4. Four players (Anthony Gordon, Declan Rice, Marcus Rashford, Ezri Konsa)

Tuchel was criticised for his style of play in that match, with England sitting deep for much of the game once Anthony Gordon had opened the scoring in the 55th minute.

The manager deserved criticism for how his team played, but his defensive approach should have been anticipated by fans and pundits prior to the tournament considering the squad he had selected was redundant.

Had a creative passer been taken to North America, perhaps England could have asserted more control over Argentina, or at least have made more of counter-attacking opportunities.

© Imago / APL

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Adam Wharton: Euro 2028 squad selections

Alexander-Arnold has endured a difficult spell at Real Madrid since joining in the summer of 2025, with Denzel Dumfries now ahead of him in the pecking order.

The right-back has not looked comfortable in Spain, and his struggles in Madrid have overshadowed his immense quality.

During his time in the Premier League for Liverpool, the defender was arguably as creative as Kevin De Bruyne, and he played a crucial role in helping the Reds win two league titles and a Champions League crown.

While there are some concerns about his defensive level, taking Alexander-Arnold to Euro 2028 as an option would significantly strengthen the squad.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD'S PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Matches: 259 Starts: 235 Assists: 64 Goals: 18

If Tuchel believes that he cannot mask the defender's deficiencies, then should instead look to Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton.

The midfielder is an immense passer from deeper areas, and while he is not a specialist without the ball, the likes of Declan Rice and Bellingham should be able to help platform him.

Adding in either Wharton or Alexander-Arnold will also be important for some of the younger stars coming through the ranks.

Winger Rio Ngumoha has been selected as part of Tuchel's squad against Spain, and ensuring he receives the ball at pace in the final third will help make the most of his immense talent.

Tuchel must ultimately find the courage to play more bravely in the biggest moments, and ensuring a creative passer such as Alexander-Arnold or Wharton are future squads would boost his chances of claiming silverware.