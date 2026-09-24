Preview: Charlton W vs Manchester City Women - prediction, team news, lineups

Manchester City Women will head to The Valley for Saturday's Women's Super League encounter against Charlton W.

The Citizens have taken maximum points from their first three league games, while Charlton are still searching for their first points of the season.

Match preview

Charlton are competing in the top flight after beating Leicester City on penalties in the promotion/relegation playoff last term.

Having revelled in the joy of promotion, Charlton have been given a stiff reality check with defeats in each of their opening three WSL games.

The Addicks were beaten 4-0 in their league opener against Liverpool, before they conceded late in a 1-0 defeat away to Everton, a game in which they finished with nine players following two second-half red cards.

Charlton experienced more disappointment in last Saturday's heavy 4-1 defeat to London City Lionesses, before they shipped four more goals without reply in the midweek outing against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Women's League Cup.

As a result of their poor start, Karen Hill's side start matchday four bottom of the Women's Super League table and with the worst defensive record in the top flight.

They will know that their shaky backline will be tested by a Man City side that are the league's joint leading scorers with 11 goals.

© Imago / Focus Images

Man City are playing this season with the tag of reigning champions after ending their 10-year wait for Women's Super League glory last term.

The early signs suggest that Man City are in no mood to ease their grip on the championship, having kicked off their domestic campaign with three consecutive victories.

After scoring seven goals across wins against Birmingham City and Aston Villa, Man City were forced to work hard for three points in their home meeting Liverpool, netting two late goals to claim a 4-2 victory at the Joie Stadium.

Andree Jeglertz's side were then forced to come from two goals down to rescue a 2-2 draw from their Women's Champions League opener against Bayern Munich, thanks to goals from Beth Mead and Carlotta Wamser.

Man City may already have one eye on next Thursday's clash against Real Madrid, but first, they will look to maintain their two-point lead at the top of the WSL on matchday four of the WSL season.

The Citizens will also be targeting their first clean sheet of the campaign against a Charlton side that have failed to score in three of their four competitive games this term.

Charlton W Women's Super League form:

Charlton W form (all competitions):

L

L

L

L

Manchester City Women Women's Super League form:

Manchester City Women form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Charlton are unable to call upon Charlotte Newsham, Linda Lif Boama and Paula Partido due to injury.

Kiera Skeels is expected to miss out after being forced off in the early stages of last weekend's defeat to London City.

Defender Ashleigh Neville will serve the final game of a three-match ban after being sent off in the 1-0 defeat to Everton earlier this month.

As for the reigning champions, they remain without the services of Niamh Charles, Rebecca Knaak, Risa Shimizu, Sydney Lohmann and Vivianne Miedema.

There are also doubts surrounding the availability of Iman Beney, who missed the draw with Bayern due to a head injury.

Laura Blindkilde and Mary Fowler could start if Jeglertz decides to freshen up his side amid the busy schedule.

Charlton W possible starting lineup:

Whitehouse; Johnston, N'Dow, Cissoko, Mason; Fitzgerald, Van Egmond, Flannery, Davidson, Hutton; Korhonen

Manchester City Women possible starting lineup:

Yamashita; Casparij, Rose, Greenwood, Wamser; Blindkilde, Hasegawa; Fowler, Fujino, Hemp; Shaw

We say: Charlton W 0-4 Manchester City Women

Man City will be full of confidence after winning their opening three league games, and we think they will maintain the 100% record by running out comfortable winners against a Charlton side that has struggled to adapt to the demands of the WSL.

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