Chelsea transfer news: Blues, Newcastle receive £42m transfer boost despite contract ‘agreement’

Chelsea and Newcastle United are reportedly among a number of clubs who have been given fresh hope in their pursuit of Atalanta BC defender Giorgio Scalvini.

The 22-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best young defenders in Italy and has established himself as an important first-team player for Atalanta over the last 12 to 18 months.

Scalvini was limited to only eight appearances in 2024-25 due to injury, but he played 30 times for Atalanta last season and chipped in with three Serie A goals as La Dea finished seventh in the table.

The 6ft 4in centre-back has since played in all seven of Atalanta’s fixtures across Serie A and the Champions League this season, seeing out the full 90 minutes in six of those and keeping three clean sheets.

Scalvini’s current contract at Atalanta is due to expire in June 2028, but TEAMtalk claims that the defender has agreed terms on a new long-term deal.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Scalvini could still make Premier League move despite Atalanta agreement

Scalvini’s new agreement until June 2031 is said to recognise his status as one of the most important players at the Bergamo-based outfit.

Despite this, the report adds that Scalvini committing his future to Atalanta will not deter growing Premier League interest in the highly-rated defender.

In fact, it is claimed that interest in Scalvini from some of England’s biggest clubs is growing stronger, with Newcastle, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur continuing to appreciate his qualities.

Newcastle are understood to have held a long-standing interest in Scalvini and have made ‘more than one attempt’ to sign the defender, with their latest enquiries made over the summer.

Both Chelsea and Spurs also submitted ‘direct enquiries’ for the Italian, but Atalanta stood firm and refused to sanction the departure of their £42m-rated star.

Manchester City and Manchester United, meanwhile, are said to have historical interest in Scalvini having previously monitored his development since he was a teenager.

© Iconsport / Daniel Weir, SPP Sport Press Photo. /Alamy Live News

Chelsea, Newcastle keen to strengthen vulnerable backlines in 2027

Defensive reinforcements could be on the cards for a number of Premier League clubs in Premier League next year, with Chelsea in particular showing clear signs of weakness at the back this term.

The West Londoners have already conceded a division-high 12 goals in their opening five top-flight matches this season, most recently losing 3-0 away against Brentford before the international break.

This is despite Xabi Alonso’s side spending £52m on centre-back Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace and signing experienced goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa for around £7m in the summer.

As for Newcastle, they have shipped nine goals across their first five Premier League games this term, conceding at least once in four of those, and there have been early concerns over the form of Sven Botman.

Dan Burn is currently sidelined through injury, while Fabian Schar has been resigned to the substitutes’ bench as Botman and Malick Thiaw links arms at centre-back under new manager Matthias Jaissle.