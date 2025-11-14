Sports Mole previews Sunday's Women's Super League clash between Aston Villa Women and London City Lionesses W, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Aston Villa Women will look to extend their unbeaten run to six league matches when they play host to London City Lionesses W on Sunday.

The Villans enter the weekend in seventh place, while the visitors are two points better off in sixth position in the Women’s Super League table.

Match preview

Aston Villa have proven to be a tough team to beat since losing 3-1 at home to Chelsea in September’s WSL encounter.

Natalia Arroyo’s side have gone to put together a five-game unbeaten streak in the WSL, including a narrow win in last Saturday’s away clash with Manchester United.

Miri Taylor scored the decisive goal at Leigh Sports Village to condemn the Red Devils to their first league defeat of the season.

After recording a third consecutive away victory in all competitions, Villa will be keen to bring that sort of form back to the Midlands, having failed to win any of their three home league games this season.

As a result, they will enter Sunday’s fixture with the aim of clinching their first WSL home victory since winning their final two home games of the 2024-25 season.

Arroyo will be challenging her side to make a fast start to proceedings, considering they have failed to score in the opening half an hour of a home league match this term.

After winning promotion last term, London City experienced a tough start to life in their maiden WSL season, losing three of their opening four league games to Arsenal, Man United and Manchester City.

However, they have since put together a promising run of form, winning three of their last four WSL games to move up to sixth spot in the standings.

Jocelyn Precheur’s side produced their highest-scoring performance of the season in last Sunday’s 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Former Arsenal attacker Freya Godfrey netted a brace and provided an assist to help her side clinch a third successive home win in the WSL.

Sitting five points adrift of the top three, London City will be looking for another positive result in their first meeting with Villa since losing 3-1 in the second tier in December 2019.

The opening goal could be crucial to the visitors’ hopes of picking up at least a point, having lost all three league games in which they have conceded first this season.

Aston Villa Women Women's Super League form:

L D W D D W

Aston Villa Women form (all competitions):

D W D W D W

London City Lionesses W Women's Super League form:

W L W W L W

London City Lionesses W form (all competitions):

L W W L L W

Team News

The hosts are expected to be without Gabi Nunes, Maya Hijikata, Jill Baijings, Lucy Staniforth and Soffia Kelly due to injury.

Having been absent from recent matchday squads, Paula Tomas and Lucy Parker are unlikely to be ready for Sunday's fixture.

Arroyo may opt for consistency by selecting the same team that started the impressive win over Man United last weekend.

As for London City, they are unable to call upon Danielle van de Donk, Corinne Henson, Lucia Corrales and Isa Kardinaal.

The game may also come too soon for experienced forward Sofia Jakobsson, who is working her way back from a six-game injury absence.

Parris will continue to offer one of the visitors' main attacking threats, having scored three goals in eight league appearances this term.

Aston Villa Women possible starting lineup:

D'Angelo; Wilms, Patten, Deslandes; Grant, Kendall, Taylor, Kearns, Maritz; Mullet, Hanson

London City Lionesses W possible starting lineup:

Lete; Fernandez, Sangare, Linari, Imuran; Kumagai, Geyoro; Godfrey, Asllani, Parris; Goodwin

We say: Aston Villa Women 1-1 London City Lionesses W

Villa may be unbeaten in five league games, but they have seen their last two home games finish all square, and with that in mind, we think they may have to settle for another home draw against a tricky opponent.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Ben Sully

